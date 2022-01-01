Tacos in Bucktown
Bucktown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Estrella Negra
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Estrella Negra
2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Taco Tuesday Special
Individual tacos on special, Tuesdays only!
|Taco Meal
|$11.00
Three tacos to an order, all three same filling. Choose from our Corn & poblano (vegan or with cheese), chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. (Chicken, and steak are cooked with bacon). No mix and match- all tacos will be the same. Served with choice of side.
More about Boca Loca Taqueria
TACOS
Boca Loca Taqueria
2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.25
Grilled skirt steak, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
|Pescado Taco
|$6.00
Batter cod, slaw, & avocado crema, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
|Camarones Taco
|$6.00
Grilled lime shrimp slaw, & tequila crema, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato