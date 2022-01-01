Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Chinatown

Go
Chinatown restaurants
Toast

Chinatown restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders -Half$8.00
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.00
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
Chicken Tenders -Full$15.00
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium image

 

Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium

1300 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.95
More about Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium
Map

More near Chinatown to explore

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston