Clams in Chinatown

Chinatown restaurants
Chinatown restaurants that serve clams

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Canal Street

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Strips -Half$7.00
Clam Strips -Full$13.00
Hand shucked, domestic breaded clam strips. The "french fries" of the sea ;) Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Canal Street
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL

2129 S CHINA PL, Chicago

Avg 4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stir Fried String Bean w. Pork & Clam 榄菜蚬仔肉碎四季豆$12.95
More about KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL

