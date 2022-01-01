Crab cakes in Chinatown
Chinatown restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Canal Street
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Canal Street
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago
|Crab Cakes -Half
|$9.00
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
|Crab Cakes -Full
|$16.00
Part real crab, part imitation, but all delicious! Full orders include 18 and 2 sauces.
More about KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL
2129 S CHINA PL, Chicago
|Salted Egg Yolk Soft Shell Crab w. Rice Cake 金沙软壳蟹炒年糕
|$14.95