Crab cakes in Chinatown

Chinatown restaurants
Chinatown restaurants that serve crab cakes

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - Canal Street

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes -Half$9.00
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
Crab Cakes -Full$16.00
Part real crab, part imitation, but all delicious! Full orders include 18 and 2 sauces.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

KEN KEE RESTAURANT - 2129 S CHINA PL

2129 S CHINA PL, Chicago

Avg 4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Egg Yolk Soft Shell Crab w. Rice Cake 金沙软壳蟹炒年糕$14.95
