DePaul restaurants you'll love

DePaul restaurants
Toast

Must-try DePaul restaurants

Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Diner Burger$14.00
Well Done Smashed Patties, Merks Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Cross Cut Pickles, Brioche Bun
French Fries$6.00
Served With 3 Homemade Sauces
Small Wings$14.00
8 Wings Smoked Over Oak Logs & Fried Crispy
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (8 ct)$12.00
8 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 8 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 4 Wings each.
Classic Cheeseburger$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Thin Crust 16"$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
French Quiche image

 

French Quiche

2210 North Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$7.50
bacon, onions, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
Almond Croissant$4.00
Almond Croissant
Quiche Provençale$7.50
zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, thyme, rosemary, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
More about French Quiche
Galit image

 

Galit

2429 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (5268 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Tabouli$13.00
pepitas, delicata squash, apples, garlicky-lemony (vegan)
Vegetarian Meal for Two$76.00
Includes tahini hummus, 3 seasonal salatim items, roasted beets and tehina, large order of falafel, saffron rice, and (of course) 4 warm pita! (Please note any allergies or dietary restrictions - vegan, no dairy, etc.)
Bubbe's Brisket Hummus$17.00
smokey cinnamon, tomatoes, braised carrots (includes 2 pita)
More about Galit
Local Option image

SEAFOOD

Local Option

1102 West Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jambalaya$13.99
grilled tiger shrimp, chicken breast, andouille sausage, & dirty rice served with jalapeño cheese bread
20 Piece Nuggets$12.99
Served with a side of BBQ sauce... They are the real deal. We use Ronald’s salt!
Shrimp Po' Boy$15.99
golden pan fried shrimp with organic romaine, tomato & creole mayo on french roll
More about Local Option
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Belmont$9.00
maple sausage links, smoked ham, chive cream cheese, jalapeños, scrambled egg, pepperjack cheese and Gouda cheese on an everything bagel.
Much like Belmont, it's a little nasty looking, a little sloppy, a wee bit skanky, but full of personality. So delicious.
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
The Dude$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$12.00
Thin rice noodle cooked with bean sprouts, eggs, green onions, ground peanuts, lime, and tamarind sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
Egg Rolls$5.00
Deep-fried pastry wrap, cabbage, carrots, and celery. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (3 pieces)
Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with hot peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans in spicy soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Prost! image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Prost!

2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (732 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Pretzel$19.00
Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards
Weisswurst Plate (2 wursts)$12.00
Weisswurst sausage made with pork and coriander- served with haus sauerkraut and one side
Haus Burger$12.00
Two 4oz patties with onion and mustard served on a brioche bun.
Add bacon or cheese for $1
More about Prost!
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$13.00
(Crispy chips topped with refried beans,
chicken tinga, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo, roasted Jalapeños and sour cream.)
Steak Taco Platter$12.00
(3 tacos, grilled steak, cilantro and onions)
Steak burrito$10.00
(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Goose Island image

FRENCH FRIES

Goose Island

1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2693 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese & Soup$16.00
sourdough. five cheeses. caramelized onion jam. tomato basil soup.
Fish & Chips$18.00
line-caught haddock. tartar sauce. fresh-cut fries.
Co-op Burger$17.00
The Co-op Burger is a ground brisket and miso roasted mushroom burger with a Camembert and caraway Mornay sauce, umeboshi aioli, Co-op white Kimchi, and crispy shallots and Four Star Mushrooms blue oyster mushrooms on a furikake ciabatta roll. Served with sambal dusted fresh-cut fries and Co-op's spicy beet umeboshi sauce.
Proceeds from our collab burger will go to Firebird Community Arts. Firebird Community Arts offers personalized ceramics and glass blowing programs for Chicago communities most in need of affordable, high-quality arts instruction and a safe space to practice art as a tool for healing.
More about Goose Island
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

1953 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Caesar Wrap$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [640 cals, 50g protein, 29g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Old Pueblo Cantina image

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Esquites$7.95
roasted street corn, chipotle mayo, cotija
Crispy Shrimp$20.95
pacifico batter, chipotle mayo, mango-fresno salsa, flour tortilla
Tradicional Guacamole$14.95
made-to-order; pico de gallo
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Porter Coffee Stand image

 

Porter Coffee Stand

Two Prudential Plaza, 180 N Stetson Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Porter Coffee Stand
Tapster - Lincoln Park image

 

Tapster - Lincoln Park

1059 W Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tapster - Lincoln Park
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

900 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (59 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

