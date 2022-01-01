DePaul restaurants you'll love
DePaul's top cuisines
Must-try DePaul restaurants
More about Broken Barrel Bar
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Popular items
|Double Diner Burger
|$14.00
Well Done Smashed Patties, Merks Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Cross Cut Pickles, Brioche Bun
|French Fries
|$6.00
Served With 3 Homemade Sauces
|Small Wings
|$14.00
8 Wings Smoked Over Oak Logs & Fried Crispy
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wings (8 ct)
|$12.00
8 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 8 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 4 Wings each.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Thin Crust 16"
|$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
More about French Quiche
French Quiche
2210 North Halsted St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$7.50
bacon, onions, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
|Almond Croissant
|$4.00
Almond Croissant
|Quiche Provençale
|$7.50
zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, thyme, rosemary, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream
More about Galit
Galit
2429 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Tabouli
|$13.00
pepitas, delicata squash, apples, garlicky-lemony (vegan)
|Vegetarian Meal for Two
|$76.00
Includes tahini hummus, 3 seasonal salatim items, roasted beets and tehina, large order of falafel, saffron rice, and (of course) 4 warm pita! (Please note any allergies or dietary restrictions - vegan, no dairy, etc.)
|Bubbe's Brisket Hummus
|$17.00
smokey cinnamon, tomatoes, braised carrots (includes 2 pita)
More about Local Option
SEAFOOD
Local Option
1102 West Webster, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jambalaya
|$13.99
grilled tiger shrimp, chicken breast, andouille sausage, & dirty rice served with jalapeño cheese bread
|20 Piece Nuggets
|$12.99
Served with a side of BBQ sauce... They are the real deal. We use Ronald’s salt!
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$15.99
golden pan fried shrimp with organic romaine, tomato & creole mayo on french roll
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chicago Bagel Authority
953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Belmont
|$9.00
maple sausage links, smoked ham, chive cream cheese, jalapeños, scrambled egg, pepperjack cheese and Gouda cheese on an everything bagel.
Much like Belmont, it's a little nasty looking, a little sloppy, a wee bit skanky, but full of personality. So delicious.
|Breakfast Bagel
|$7.50
bacon, hard-boiled egg, and American cheese on an egg bagel
|The Dude
|$8.00
bacon, scrambled egg, jalapeños, American cheese, on an egg everything bagel
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Thin rice noodle cooked with bean sprouts, eggs, green onions, ground peanuts, lime, and tamarind sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
|Egg Rolls
|$5.00
Deep-fried pastry wrap, cabbage, carrots, and celery. Served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (3 pieces)
|Spicy Pad Khee Mao (Drunken Noodles)
|$12.00
Wide rice noodle cooked with hot peppers, basil leaves, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans in spicy soy sauce. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables.
More about Prost!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Prost!
2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$19.00
Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards
|Weisswurst Plate (2 wursts)
|$12.00
Weisswurst sausage made with pork and coriander- served with haus sauerkraut and one side
|Haus Burger
|$12.00
Two 4oz patties with onion and mustard served on a brioche bun.
Add bacon or cheese for $1
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$13.00
(Crispy chips topped with refried beans,
chicken tinga, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo, roasted Jalapeños and sour cream.)
|Steak Taco Platter
|$12.00
(3 tacos, grilled steak, cilantro and onions)
|Steak burrito
|$10.00
(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)
More about Goose Island
FRENCH FRIES
Goose Island
1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese & Soup
|$16.00
sourdough. five cheeses. caramelized onion jam. tomato basil soup.
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
line-caught haddock. tartar sauce. fresh-cut fries.
|Co-op Burger
|$17.00
The Co-op Burger is a ground brisket and miso roasted mushroom burger with a Camembert and caraway Mornay sauce, umeboshi aioli, Co-op white Kimchi, and crispy shallots and Four Star Mushrooms blue oyster mushrooms on a furikake ciabatta roll. Served with sambal dusted fresh-cut fries and Co-op's spicy beet umeboshi sauce.
Proceeds from our collab burger will go to Firebird Community Arts. Firebird Community Arts offers personalized ceramics and glass blowing programs for Chicago communities most in need of affordable, high-quality arts instruction and a safe space to practice art as a tool for healing.
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Protein Bar & Kitchen
1953 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [640 cals, 50g protein, 29g net carbs]
|Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito
|$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Old Pueblo Cantina
1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Esquites
|$7.95
roasted street corn, chipotle mayo, cotija
|Crispy Shrimp
|$20.95
pacifico batter, chipotle mayo, mango-fresno salsa, flour tortilla
|Tradicional Guacamole
|$14.95
made-to-order; pico de gallo