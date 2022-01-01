DePaul American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in DePaul
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wings (8 ct)
|$12.00
8 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 8 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 4 Wings each.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Thin Crust 16"
|$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
More about Prost!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Prost!
2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$19.00
Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards
|Weisswurst Plate (2 wursts)
|$12.00
Weisswurst sausage made with pork and coriander- served with haus sauerkraut and one side
|Haus Burger
|$12.00
Two 4oz patties with onion and mustard served on a brioche bun.
Add bacon or cheese for $1
More about Goose Island
FRENCH FRIES
Goose Island
1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese & Soup
|$16.00
sourdough. five cheeses. caramelized onion jam. tomato basil soup.
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
line-caught haddock. tartar sauce. fresh-cut fries.
|Co-op Burger
|$17.00
The Co-op Burger is a ground brisket and miso roasted mushroom burger with a Camembert and caraway Mornay sauce, umeboshi aioli, Co-op white Kimchi, and crispy shallots and Four Star Mushrooms blue oyster mushrooms on a furikake ciabatta roll. Served with sambal dusted fresh-cut fries and Co-op's spicy beet umeboshi sauce.
Proceeds from our collab burger will go to Firebird Community Arts. Firebird Community Arts offers personalized ceramics and glass blowing programs for Chicago communities most in need of affordable, high-quality arts instruction and a safe space to practice art as a tool for healing.
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Protein Bar & Kitchen
1953 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [640 cals, 50g protein, 29g net carbs]
|Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito
|$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]