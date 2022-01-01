DePaul American restaurants you'll love

The Co-op Burger is a ground brisket and miso roasted mushroom burger with a Camembert and caraway Mornay sauce, umeboshi aioli, Co-op white Kimchi, and crispy shallots and Four Star Mushrooms blue oyster mushrooms on a furikake ciabatta roll. Served with sambal dusted fresh-cut fries and Co-op's spicy beet umeboshi sauce.

Proceeds from our collab burger will go to Firebird Community Arts. Firebird Community Arts offers personalized ceramics and glass blowing programs for Chicago communities most in need of affordable, high-quality arts instruction and a safe space to practice art as a tool for healing.

