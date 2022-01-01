DePaul American restaurants you'll love

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (8 ct)$12.00
8 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 8 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 4 Wings each.
Classic Cheeseburger$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Thin Crust 16"$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Prost! image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Prost!

2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (732 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Pretzel$19.00
Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards
Weisswurst Plate (2 wursts)$12.00
Weisswurst sausage made with pork and coriander- served with haus sauerkraut and one side
Haus Burger$12.00
Two 4oz patties with onion and mustard served on a brioche bun.
Add bacon or cheese for $1
More about Prost!
Goose Island image

FRENCH FRIES

Goose Island

1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2693 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese & Soup$16.00
sourdough. five cheeses. caramelized onion jam. tomato basil soup.
Fish & Chips$18.00
line-caught haddock. tartar sauce. fresh-cut fries.
Co-op Burger$17.00
The Co-op Burger is a ground brisket and miso roasted mushroom burger with a Camembert and caraway Mornay sauce, umeboshi aioli, Co-op white Kimchi, and crispy shallots and Four Star Mushrooms blue oyster mushrooms on a furikake ciabatta roll. Served with sambal dusted fresh-cut fries and Co-op's spicy beet umeboshi sauce.
Proceeds from our collab burger will go to Firebird Community Arts. Firebird Community Arts offers personalized ceramics and glass blowing programs for Chicago communities most in need of affordable, high-quality arts instruction and a safe space to practice art as a tool for healing.
More about Goose Island
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

1953 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Caesar Wrap$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [640 cals, 50g protein, 29g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen

