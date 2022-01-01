DePaul bars & lounges you'll love

Go
DePaul restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in DePaul

Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Diner Burger$14.00
Well Done Smashed Patties, Merks Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Peppered Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Arugula, Cross Cut Pickles, Brioche Bun
French Fries$6.00
Served With 3 Homemade Sauces
Small Wings$14.00
8 Wings Smoked Over Oak Logs & Fried Crispy
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (8 ct)$12.00
8 ct. Bone-In Wings with your Choice of Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Teriyaki, Buffalo, Habanero Heat, Honey BBQ, Buffa-Que (combination of Buffalo & Honey BBQ)
Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce.
NOTE: You can choose between 1 Sauce for the 8 Wings or split the order between 2 different Sauces of 4 Wings each.
Classic Cheeseburger$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Thin Crust 16"$18.95
Build your own thin crust pizza... Cheese Pizza plus add your toppings.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Local Option image

SEAFOOD

Local Option

1102 West Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jambalaya$13.99
grilled tiger shrimp, chicken breast, andouille sausage, & dirty rice served with jalapeño cheese bread
20 Piece Nuggets$12.99
Served with a side of BBQ sauce... They are the real deal. We use Ronald’s salt!
Shrimp Po' Boy$15.99
golden pan fried shrimp with organic romaine, tomato & creole mayo on french roll
More about Local Option
Prost! image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Prost!

2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (732 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Pretzel$19.00
Our famously fresh, never frozen, lightly buttered and salted pretzels are served with warm beer cheese and haus mustards
Weisswurst Plate (2 wursts)$12.00
Weisswurst sausage made with pork and coriander- served with haus sauerkraut and one side
Haus Burger$12.00
Two 4oz patties with onion and mustard served on a brioche bun.
Add bacon or cheese for $1
More about Prost!
Goose Island image

FRENCH FRIES

Goose Island

1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2693 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese & Soup$16.00
sourdough. five cheeses. caramelized onion jam. tomato basil soup.
Fish & Chips$18.00
line-caught haddock. tartar sauce. fresh-cut fries.
Co-op Burger$17.00
The Co-op Burger is a ground brisket and miso roasted mushroom burger with a Camembert and caraway Mornay sauce, umeboshi aioli, Co-op white Kimchi, and crispy shallots and Four Star Mushrooms blue oyster mushrooms on a furikake ciabatta roll. Served with sambal dusted fresh-cut fries and Co-op's spicy beet umeboshi sauce.
Proceeds from our collab burger will go to Firebird Community Arts. Firebird Community Arts offers personalized ceramics and glass blowing programs for Chicago communities most in need of affordable, high-quality arts instruction and a safe space to practice art as a tool for healing.
More about Goose Island
Old Pueblo Cantina image

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Esquites$7.95
roasted street corn, chipotle mayo, cotija
Crispy Shrimp$20.95
pacifico batter, chipotle mayo, mango-fresno salsa, flour tortilla
Tradicional Guacamole$14.95
made-to-order; pico de gallo
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Porter Coffee Stand image

 

Porter Coffee Stand

Two Prudential Plaza, 180 N Stetson Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Porter Coffee Stand
Tapster - Lincoln Park image

 

Tapster - Lincoln Park

1059 W Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tapster - Lincoln Park

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in DePaul

Tacos

Enchiladas

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near DePaul to explore

West Town

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ravenswood

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston