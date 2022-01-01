Caesar salad in DePaul
DePaul restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Caesar Salad (SIDE)
|$4.95
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Chopped romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
FRENCH FRIES
Goose Island
1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine. poached & fried egg. parmesan. croutons.
Protein Bar & Kitchen
1953 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato