Caesar salad in DePaul

DePaul restaurants
Toast

DePaul restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad (SIDE)$4.95
Caesar Salad$10.95
Chopped romaine, garlic croutons, shaved Parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Goose Island

1800 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2693 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine. poached & fried egg. parmesan. croutons.
More about Goose Island
Item pic

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

1953 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, greens, avocado, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan crumble and Greek yogurt Caesar dressing [480 cals, 37g protein, 12g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Kale, Greek yogurt, avocado, tomato
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen

