Chili in DePaul

Go
DePaul restaurants
Toast

DePaul restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Jack Daniels Chili$7.00
Jack Daniels Turkey Chili
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chili
Seriously delicious, crackers are included, shredded cheese, jalapeños , chopped onions, and sour cream available upon request.
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Item pic

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

1953 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beyond Chili Cup$5.79
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[210 calories, 17g protein, 23g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili-Lime Shrimp Skewers$31.95
peppers, onions, chimichurri butter, served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, habanero salsa
More about Old Pueblo Cantina

