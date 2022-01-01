Chopped salad in DePaul
DePaul restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Broken Barrel Bar
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Chef's Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Cherry Vinaigrette
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
|GF Chopped Salad
|$10.95
Chopped romaine, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Chopped Boiled Egg, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing.
(Note: Dressing comes on the Side)