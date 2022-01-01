Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in DePaul

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Cherry Vinaigrette
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.95
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, Gorgonzola, egg, noodles, red pepper, red onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
GF Chopped Salad$10.95
Chopped romaine, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Chopped Boiled Egg, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, fresh herbs, and choice of dressing.
(Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Item pic

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Chopped Salad$19.95
grilled shrimp, mixed greens, corn, jicama, cucumber, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, spicy citrus vinaigrette
More about Old Pueblo Cantina

