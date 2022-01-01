Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Al Pastor$4.00
Cilantro, Onion
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
Al Pastor Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Al Pastor Taco - Single$3.45
Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Al Pastor Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco - Single$3.45
Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Al Pastor$3.50
More about El Garcia
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$15.00
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$15.00
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
More about BIG & little's
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$4.95
spit roasted adobado marinated pork, pickled pineapple, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
More about Taquizo
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1 Smoked Al Pastor Taco$5.95
Smoked pork, scratch-made pastor sauce, grilled onion & pineapple, cilantro, avocado crema
3 Smoked Al Pastor Tacos$15.75
Smoked pork, scratch-made pastor sauce, grilled onion & pineapple, cilantro, avocado crema
More about ATX Bodega
Al Pastor Taco - Single image

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco - Single$3.45
Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.
More about Flaco's Tacos
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACO AL PASTOR$3.95
SEASONED PORK
More about El Tarasco
El Tragon image

 

El Tragon

1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AL PASTOR TACO$3.99
pork marinated in spices
AL PASTOR TACO DINNER$14.95
More about El Tragon
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Tacos$11.95
More about La Cantina Grill
ad07e6bf-6ca7-40d9-8894-8b99b21131d4 image

 

Tuco & Blondie

3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$16.00
3 braised pork tacos with pineapple, cotija cheese, pickled red onion and cilantro. served with rice and beans. choice of flour or corn tortillas
More about Tuco & Blondie
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1225 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
More about BIG & little's
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco image

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco Platter$12.00
(3 tacos, marinated pork, caramelized onion & pineapple, cilantro)
Single Al Pastor Taco$5.00
(Marinated pork, caramelized onion & pineapple, cilantro)
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Taco al Pastor image

TACOS

Big Star Wrigleyville

3638 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco al Pastor$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
More about Big Star Wrigleyville
Tatas Tacos Lakeview image

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Tuesday Al Pastor$3.00
More about Tatas Tacos Lakeview
Taco al Pastor image

 

Big Star Wicker Park

1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco al Pastor$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Allergies: Soy
More about Big Star Wicker Park
Al Pastor Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

860 N ORLEANS ST, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2757 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onions, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
More about BIG & little's
Item pic

 

Aster Hall Chicago

900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.95
Spit-Roasted Pork Shoulder, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Cilantro, paired with a lime (Allergens: Allium, Avocado, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Citrus, Corn, Nightshade, Pork, Vinegar)
More about Aster Hall Chicago
Item pic

 

Asadito

30 N Clinton St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Al Pastor Taco$4.25
Pork Shoulder, Charred Pineapple, Cilantro, On House Made Corn Tortilla.
More about Asadito
Lonesome Rose image

TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$5.00
al pastor marinated pork, topped with pineapple, habanero salsa, raw onion, and cilantro, served on corn tortilla
More about Lonesome Rose
Al Pastor Taco image

TACOS

Boca Loca Taqueria

2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$4.75
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
More about Boca Loca Taqueria
The Farehouse Market image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farehouse Market

600 W Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
Three al pastor tacos served a pineapple mango salsa
Three Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
Three Al pastor tacos on a corn tortilla with mango pineapple salsa and pickled onion
More about The Farehouse Market
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Al Pastor Style Tacos$14.00
Red chile pork belly, grilled pineapple, radish, citrusy Napa cabbage.
More about XOCO

