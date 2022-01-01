Al pastor tacos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Taco Al Pastor
|$4.00
Cilantro, Onion
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco - Single
|$3.45
Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco - Single
|$3.45
Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$15.00
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$15.00
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.95
spit roasted adobado marinated pork, pickled pineapple, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|1 Smoked Al Pastor Taco
|$5.95
Smoked pork, scratch-made pastor sauce, grilled onion & pineapple, cilantro, avocado crema
|3 Smoked Al Pastor Tacos
|$15.75
Smoked pork, scratch-made pastor sauce, grilled onion & pineapple, cilantro, avocado crema
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco - Single
|$3.45
Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.
El Tragon
1234 N Halsted Unit C, Chicago
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$3.99
pork marinated in spices
|AL PASTOR TACO DINNER
|$14.95
Tuco & Blondie
3358 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$16.00
3 braised pork tacos with pineapple, cotija cheese, pickled red onion and cilantro. served with rice and beans. choice of flour or corn tortillas
BIG & little's
1034 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapples, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Pork Belly Al Pastor Taco
|$5.50
Pork belly with "pastor" marinade, grilled pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro, white onion
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco Platter
|$12.00
(3 tacos, marinated pork, caramelized onion & pineapple, cilantro)
|Single Al Pastor Taco
|$5.00
(Marinated pork, caramelized onion & pineapple, cilantro)
Big Star Wrigleyville
3638 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Taco al Pastor
|$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Tatas Tacos Lakeview
2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago
|Taco Tuesday Al Pastor
|$3.00
Big Star Wicker Park
1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Taco al Pastor
|$5.00
marinated spit-roasted pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Allergies: Soy
BIG & little's
860 N ORLEANS ST, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Pineapple, Pickled Jalapeño, Red Pickled Onions, Queso Fresco & Louisiana Hot Sauce
Aster Hall Chicago
900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.95
Spit-Roasted Pork Shoulder, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Cilantro, paired with a lime (Allergens: Allium, Avocado, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Citrus, Corn, Nightshade, Pork, Vinegar)
Asadito
30 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Pork Al Pastor Taco
|$4.25
Pork Shoulder, Charred Pineapple, Cilantro, On House Made Corn Tortilla.
Lonesome Rose
2101 North California Avenue, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco
|$5.00
al pastor marinated pork, topped with pineapple, habanero salsa, raw onion, and cilantro, served on corn tortilla
Boca Loca Taqueria
2009 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.75
Roasted pork with adobo & pineapple, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro OR lettuce & tomato
The Farehouse Market
600 W Chicago, Chicago
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$13.00
Three al pastor tacos served a pineapple mango salsa
|Three Al Pastor Tacos
|$12.00
Three Al pastor tacos on a corn tortilla with mango pineapple salsa and pickled onion