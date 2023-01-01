Almond cake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve almond cake
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Almond Cake
|$12.00
Blueberry Jam Filling, Mascarpone-Yogurt Frosting (Gluten Free)
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Italian Almond Cake
|$8.00
Layers of Almond-Flavored cake in the colors of the Italian flag with Buttercream frosting
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
254 E Ontario St, Chicago
|Almond W/ Choc Buttercream Cake Slice
|$5.50
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Rustic Almond Cake - Whole
|$32.00
rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter crust. serves 8-10.
|Spanish Almond Cake
|$5.65
layers of almond poundcake with chocolate chips and candied lemon peel, soaked with grand marnier and apricot preserves; coated with a layer of marzipan, vanilla buttercream, and bittersweet chocolate glaze.
|Rustic Almond Cake - Slice
|$4.25
rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter cookie crust.