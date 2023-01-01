Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond cake in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve almond cake

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Cake$12.00
Blueberry Jam Filling, Mascarpone-Yogurt Frosting (Gluten Free)
More about All Together Now
Item pic

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Almond Cake$8.00
Layers of Almond-Flavored cake in the colors of the Italian flag with Buttercream frosting
More about Labriola Chicago
Sweet Mandy B's image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville

254 E Ontario St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond W/ Choc Buttercream Cake Slice$5.50
More about Sweet Mandy B's - Streeterville
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rustic Almond Cake - Whole$32.00
rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter crust. serves 8-10.
Spanish Almond Cake$5.65
layers of almond poundcake with chocolate chips and candied lemon peel, soaked with grand marnier and apricot preserves; coated with a layer of marzipan, vanilla buttercream, and bittersweet chocolate glaze.
Rustic Almond Cake - Slice$4.25
rich almond cake and raspberry preserves on a butter cookie crust.
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

 

CUBANEO

2873 N Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Cake (NEW)$6.00
More about CUBANEO

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Rice Pudding

Rigatoni

Paneer Tikka

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Italian Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Margherita Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston