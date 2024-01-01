Andouille sausages in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve andouille sausages
Horse Thief Hollow - 10426 S Western Ave
10426 S Western Ave, Chicago
|Andouille Sausage
|$17.00
House made links smoked two hours & grilled. Served with cornbread, buttermilk slaw, baked beans & choice of BBQ sauce.*
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Andouille Sausage Special
|$13.45
Thueringer Sausage (smoked bratwurst), grilled onion, pickle, lettuce, house barbecue sauce, roll
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|FROZEN QT Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo
|$24.00
Slow cooked Louisiana stew with trinity vegetables, free range Amish chicken, and Andouille sausage. This is meant to be served over rice (which you shall make at home). The quart serves 3-4 people.