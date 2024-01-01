Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Andouille sausages in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve andouille sausages

Horse Thief Hollow - 10426 S Western Ave

10426 S Western Ave, Chicago

Andouille Sausage$17.00
House made links smoked two hours & grilled. Served with cornbread, buttermilk slaw, baked beans & choice of BBQ sauce.*
More about Horse Thief Hollow - 10426 S Western Ave
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Andouille Sausage Special$13.45
Thueringer Sausage (smoked bratwurst), grilled onion, pickle, lettuce, house barbecue sauce, roll
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

FROZEN QT Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo$24.00
Slow cooked Louisiana stew with trinity vegetables, free range Amish chicken, and Andouille sausage. This is meant to be served over rice (which you shall make at home). The quart serves 3-4 people.
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Two Fish Crab Shack

641 E 47th St, Chicago

Chicken Andouille Sausage$4.00
4 Pieces Per Order
More about Two Fish Crab Shack

