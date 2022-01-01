Angus burgers in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve angus burgers
Stax Cafe - Little Italy
1401 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Angus Burger
|$13.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Half Pound Angus Burger
|$12.95
Cooked to temp and served on a toasted bun.
|GF Half Pound Angus Burger
|$14.95
The Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Black Angus Burger
|$18.75
Grilled 10 oz. Black Angus topped with bleu cheese, arugula, tomato and house-made bleu cheese dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
4557 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Classic Angus Beef Burger
|$14.50
8oz Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion on a brioche bun. Sub pretzel bun 1.00.