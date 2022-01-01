Apple fritters in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve apple fritters
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Familiar Bakery - From Here On - Familiar Bakery - FHO
Familiar Bakery - From Here On - Familiar Bakery - FHO
433 W Van Buren St, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$4.00
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Firecakes - Lincoln Park
Firecakes - Lincoln Park
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$5.25
Classic 🍎
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Stan's Washington
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Stan's Washington
15 W Washington, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Apple Fritter Donut
|$3.00
Michigan apples make this a truly delightful lil snack...they're Will's fave!
More about Doughnut Vault- Franklin Street
DONUTS
Doughnut Vault- Franklin Street
401 N. Franklin Street, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.50
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Roosevelt
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Roosevelt
26 E Roosevelt, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark
2800 N Clark St, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$4.50
|Apple Cinnamon Scone
|$4.50
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
1301 W Lake, Chciago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Firecakes - River North
DONUTS
Firecakes - River North
68 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$5.25
🍎Classic
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|Apple Fritter A La Mode
|$8.00
|Apple Fritter
|$3.00
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Hyde Park
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Hyde Park
5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Erie
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Erie
259 E Erie, Chicago
|Apple Fritter
|$3.25