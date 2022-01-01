Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple fritters in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve apple fritters

Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
Main pic

 

Familiar Bakery - From Here On - Familiar Bakery - FHO

433 W Van Buren St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter$4.00
More about Familiar Bakery - From Here On - Familiar Bakery - FHO
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Damen
Item pic

 

Firecakes - Lincoln Park

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$5.25
Classic 🍎
More about Firecakes - Lincoln Park
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Broadway
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Stan's Washington

15 W Washington, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Stan's Washington
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan
Item pic

 

Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter Donut$3.00
Michigan apples make this a truly delightful lil snack...they're Will's fave!
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Item pic

DONUTS

Doughnut Vault- Franklin Street

401 N. Franklin Street, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2951 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.50
More about Doughnut Vault- Franklin Street
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Roosevelt

26 E Roosevelt, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Roosevelt
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Clark
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Fritter$4.50
Apple Cinnamon Scone$4.50
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake

1301 W Lake, Chciago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Lake
etta image

 

etta - Clark St

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$8.00
More about etta - Clark St
Item pic

DONUTS

Firecakes - River North

68 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$5.25
🍎Classic
More about Firecakes - River North
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter A La Mode$8.00
Apple Fritter$3.00
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Hyde Park

5225 S Harper Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Hyde Park
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Erie

259 E Erie, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Erie
Beacon Doughnuts image

 

Beacon Doughnuts - 810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley

810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Fritter$3.75
A fall classic! 24 hour brioche chopped up with sweet apple chunks and fragrant cinnamon. Vegan!
More about Beacon Doughnuts - 810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Grits

Risotto

Lassi

Fried Wontons

Cuban Sandwiches

Tarts

Cake

Baklava

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston