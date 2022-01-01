Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve asian salad

Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Asian Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, field greens, carrot, daikon, scallions, mandarin orange, peanuts, crispy wonton, peanut sesame vinaigrette.
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway
Item pic

 

Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart - 222 Merchandise Mart Plz

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD$4.75
More about Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart - 222 Merchandise Mart Plz
Spoken, A Cafe image

 

Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Asian Crunch Salad (8oz)$5.75
(Vegetarian, CONTAINS Sesame & Raw Honey) Sautéed bok choy, sautéed harukei turnips, sautéed garlic scapes, sunflower oil, lime juice, & Korean chili flake all tossed in a Sesame-lime vinaigrette!
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$17.75
grilled, chicken, carrots, romaine, radicchio, toasted almonds, scallions, crispy wontons, toasted sesame dressing
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi - Addison

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian House Salad$6.95
spring mix, avocado, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu crouton with ginger dressing
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi - Addison
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi - Iriving Park

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian House Salad$6.95
spring mix, avocado, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu crouton with ginger dressing
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi - Iriving Park
Item pic

 

RML Cafe - Chicago

3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Grilled Chicken Salad$6.25
Napa cabbage, bok choy, red cabbage, daikon radish, carrots, grilled chicken, crispy wonton strips, and Asian sesame dressing.
More about RML Cafe - Chicago
Item pic

 

2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich

3155 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Fusion 2d Salad$0.00
2d salad is made with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and carrot topped with variety of salad inspired salad dressing.
Dressing:
Wafu: 2d homemade Asian soy sesame dressing. Savory with an elegant body with a hint of sesame (Vegan)
Honey mayo: 2d homemade classic Asian salad dressing. Creamy with a hint of honey (Vegetarian)
Thousand island: 2d homemade salad dressing, rich and hearty with a hint of heirloom tomato (Vegetarian)
More about 2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich
Lady Gregory's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's - 5260 N Clark St

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Asian Chicken Salad$18.50
Grilled chicken breast, field greens, carrot, daikon, cilantro, scallions, mandarin orange, peanuts, wontons, peanut sesame vinaigrette.
More about Lady Gregory's - 5260 N Clark St
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Mixed Green Salad$9.99
Asian Salad Sml$4.99
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

