Asian salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve asian salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Chicken Asian Salad
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, field greens, carrot, daikon, scallions, mandarin orange, peanuts, crispy wonton, peanut sesame vinaigrette.
Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart - 222 Merchandise Mart Plz
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD
|$4.75
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|SM Asian Crunch Salad (8oz)
|$5.75
(Vegetarian, CONTAINS Sesame & Raw Honey) Sautéed bok choy, sautéed harukei turnips, sautéed garlic scapes, sunflower oil, lime juice, & Korean chili flake all tossed in a Sesame-lime vinaigrette!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$17.75
grilled, chicken, carrots, romaine, radicchio, toasted almonds, scallions, crispy wontons, toasted sesame dressing
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi - Addison
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Asian House Salad
|$6.95
spring mix, avocado, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu crouton with ginger dressing
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi - Iriving Park
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Asian House Salad
|$6.95
spring mix, avocado, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu crouton with ginger dressing
RML Cafe - Chicago
3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Asian Grilled Chicken Salad
|$6.25
Napa cabbage, bok choy, red cabbage, daikon radish, carrots, grilled chicken, crispy wonton strips, and Asian sesame dressing.
2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich
3155 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Asian Fusion 2d Salad
|$0.00
2d salad is made with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and carrot topped with variety of salad inspired salad dressing.
Dressing:
Wafu: 2d homemade Asian soy sesame dressing. Savory with an elegant body with a hint of sesame (Vegan)
Honey mayo: 2d homemade classic Asian salad dressing. Creamy with a hint of honey (Vegetarian)
Thousand island: 2d homemade salad dressing, rich and hearty with a hint of heirloom tomato (Vegetarian)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lady Gregory's - 5260 N Clark St
5260 N Clark St, Chicago
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$18.50
Grilled chicken breast, field greens, carrot, daikon, cilantro, scallions, mandarin orange, peanuts, wontons, peanut sesame vinaigrette.