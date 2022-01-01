Avocado sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Jicama Slaw Toasted Roll
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|SMASHED AVOCADO SANDWICH
|$17.00
Served Open Faced on Toasted 7-Grain Bread, with Avocado Smear, Sliced Hard boiled Egg, Bacon, Brussels Sprouts & Feta Cheese. Served with a Mixed Green Salad*
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Goat Cheese + Cucumber + Avocado Bagel Sandwich
|$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, cucumber, avocado, and arugula
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Oromo Cafe
4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Goat Cheese + Cucumber + Avocado Bagel Sandwich
|$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, cucumber, avocado, and arugula
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|**Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo