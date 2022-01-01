Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Avocado Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Jicama Slaw Toasted Roll
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
SMASHED AVOCADO SANDWICH$17.00
Served Open Faced on Toasted 7-Grain Bread, with Avocado Smear, Sliced Hard boiled Egg, Bacon, Brussels Sprouts & Feta Cheese. Served with a Mixed Green Salad*
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Cheese + Cucumber + Avocado Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, cucumber, avocado, and arugula
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Avocado Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
Consumer pic

 

Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sandwich | Avocado BLT$7.95
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese + Cucumber + Avocado Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with goat cheese, cucumber, avocado, and arugula
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Avocado Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich$13.00
