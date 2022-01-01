Baked mac and cheese in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve baked mac and cheese
Stax Cafe - Little Italy
1401 W Taylor St, Chicago
|Baked Mac 'n Cheese
|$9.00
Goddess and the Baker
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
Baked Mac & Cheese served with simple salad
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac n' Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Baked Potato Mac n Cheese
|$0.00
Cheddar, Mozzarella, Baked Potato Slices, Bacon Topped with Sour Cream, Chives, More Bacon & Panko
|Medium Baked Potato Mac n Cheese
|$10.95
|Large Baked Potato Mac n Cheese
|$12.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Rosebud Steakhouse - Magnificent Mile
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Bar - Lakeview
1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago
|Small Baked Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese
|$7.00
|Large Baked Cheddar Mac ‘n Cheese
|$10.50