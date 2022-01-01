Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve baklava

Wrigleyville Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$3.99
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$4.95
sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with syrup, frosting or honey
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

 

Noon-O-Kabab

4701 Kedzie Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava W/ Homemade Grape Jam$3.50
More about Noon-O-Kabab
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava$5.00
Made of filo, walnuts, and honey
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$5.25
More about Pinched on the River
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triangle Baklava with Pistachios each$3.99
More about Oromo Cafe
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Baklava$6.00
Walnut, Pistachio & Almond Baklava Square$6.00
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Andros Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Andros Taverna

2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava Froyo$14.00
Greek frozen yogurt, baklava crumble (filo, pistachio, walnut), pistachio sauce, and honey
Baklava Bear Claw$11.00
Light and flaky croissant dough twisted with layers with kalamata olives and chopped pistachios.
More about Andros Taverna
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$2.99
phyllo layered with chopped nuts and honey; per piece
More about Greek Kitchen
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava each$2.00
More about Oromo Cafe
Item pic

 

Turkish Kitchen

565 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio Baklava$2.99
Top quality Baklava with best Pistachios
Havuc Dilim Triangle Baklava$5.99
Modern baklava may have been invented in Turkey during the Ottoman Empire, then modified in Greece. Many Meditteranean countries have their own versions of baklava, slightly tweaking the recipe to make it unique.
Cold Milky Baklava w Pistachios$3.49
Price per piece
More about Turkish Kitchen
Caspian Kabab image

SEAFOOD

Caspian Kabab

1413 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$3.50
More about Caspian Kabab

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Vermicelli

Avocado Toast

Fettuccine Alfredo

Carrot Cake

Curry

Larb Salad

Chili

Lomo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston