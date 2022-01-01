Baklava in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve baklava
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Baklava
|$3.99
More about Drunken Bean
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Baklava
|$4.95
sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with syrup, frosting or honey
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
SEAFOOD
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Baklava
|$5.00
Made of filo, walnuts, and honey
More about Oromo Cafe
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Triangle Baklava with Pistachios each
|$3.99
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Almond Baklava
|$6.00
|Walnut, Pistachio & Almond Baklava Square
|$6.00
More about Andros Taverna
SEAFOOD
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Baklava Froyo
|$14.00
Greek frozen yogurt, baklava crumble (filo, pistachio, walnut), pistachio sauce, and honey
|Baklava Bear Claw
|$11.00
Light and flaky croissant dough twisted with layers with kalamata olives and chopped pistachios.
More about Greek Kitchen
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Baklava
|$2.99
phyllo layered with chopped nuts and honey; per piece
More about Oromo Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Oromo Cafe
4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Baklava each
|$2.00
More about Turkish Kitchen
Turkish Kitchen
565 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Pistachio Baklava
|$2.99
Top quality Baklava with best Pistachios
|Havuc Dilim Triangle Baklava
|$5.99
Modern baklava may have been invented in Turkey during the Ottoman Empire, then modified in Greece. Many Meditteranean countries have their own versions of baklava, slightly tweaking the recipe to make it unique.
|Cold Milky Baklava w Pistachios
|$3.49
Price per piece