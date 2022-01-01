Ball soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve ball soup
Split-Rail
2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$9.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Matzah Ball Soup
|$9.00
(dairy free)
Gotham Bagels Lakeview
2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Traditional Matzo Ball Soup
|$12.50
Quart of broth with 3 matzo balls.
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Matzo Ball Soup
Gotham Bagels South Loop
520 South Plymouth Court, Chicago
|Traditional Matzo Ball Soup
|$12.50
Quart of broth with 3 matzo balls.
Gotham Bagels Gold Coast
1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Traditional Matzo Ball Soup
|$12.50
Quart of broth with 3 matzo balls.
Jeff and Judes
1024 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Matzo Ball Soup Pint (Cold)
|$8.00
|Matzo Ball Soup Pint
|$8.00
one large matzo ball in our house chicken broth, carrots, chicken
|Matzo Ball Soup Quart
|$12.00
one large matzo ball in our house chicken broth, carrots, chicken