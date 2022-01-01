Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve ball soup

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Split-Rail

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball Soup$9.00
Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!
More about Split-Rail
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Matzo Ball Soup$6.00
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Matzah Ball Soup$9.00
(dairy free)
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels Lakeview

2801 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Matzo Ball Soup$12.50
Quart of broth with 3 matzo balls.
More about Gotham Bagels Lakeview
Item pic

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Matzo Ball Soup
Matzo Ball Soup
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels South Loop

520 South Plymouth Court, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Matzo Ball Soup$12.50
Quart of broth with 3 matzo balls.
More about Gotham Bagels South Loop
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels Gold Coast

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Matzo Ball Soup$12.50
Quart of broth with 3 matzo balls.
More about Gotham Bagels Gold Coast
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Matzo Ball Soup Pint (Cold)$8.00
Matzo Ball Soup Pint$8.00
one large matzo ball in our house chicken broth, carrots, chicken
Matzo Ball Soup Quart$12.00
one large matzo ball in our house chicken broth, carrots, chicken
More about Jeff and Judes
Matzo Ball Soup image

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball Soup$3.95
Homemade matzo balls in our homemade chicken broth. Surely soup to warm your soul.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

