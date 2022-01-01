Barbacoas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve barbacoas
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$9.45
Slow-cooked, braised beef, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$10.95
Slow-cooked pulled pork with onion, garlic & bay leaves, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
|Barbacoa Taco - Single
|$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Barbacoa Taco - Single
|$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$9.45
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Barbacoa / Steamed Beef
|$2.59
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
|Barbacoa Americano
|$3.39
Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla
|Order of Barbacoa / Steamed Beef
|$9.79
16 oz of barbacoa served with a side of cilantro and onion. Corn tortilla and salsa included.
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Barbacoa Fajita
|$19.00
Shredded Beef Barbacoa grilled with peppers, and onions - Served with tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, beans
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Barbacoa Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
|Barbacoa Caesar Salad
|$10.99
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.99
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$10.49
|Barbacoa Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Homemade Pork Barbacoa, romaine lettuce ,Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$10.49
TACOS
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.95
slow cooked pulled brisket, chile adobo, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
|Barbacoa Quesataco
|$5.95
slow cooked pulled brisket, chile adobo, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, rolled in crispy melted cheese, hand made tortilla
|BARBACOA TAQUIZO
|$39.00
16oz - SLOW COOKED PULLED BRISKET - includes house-made corn tortillas, onion/cilantro, and limes are all packaged separately so that you may assemble tacos to your liking. makes approximately 10 tacos (feeds 2-3 guests)
Tacos El Pastor 53
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|BRT Barbacoa
|$14.99
|3 Barbacoa Taco Dinner
|$16.99
|Taco Barbacoa
|$4.00
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Barbacoa Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
|$39.95
Slow-cooked beef simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
|Barbacoa Tacos by the Dozen
|$39.95
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$10.95
Slow-cooked pulled pork with onion, garlic & bay leaves, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
|Barbacoa Taco - Single
|$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$14.00
Braised beef, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot house sauce served on flour tortillas. (Three tacos per order)
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|GORDITA BARBACOA
|$5.95
STEAMED BEEF AND BEANS
|TACO BARBACOA
|$3.95
STEAMED BEEF
Taco Pros
2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Barbacoa.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|TORTA BARBACOA
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
|BARBACOA
Braised beef, served on a corn tortilla.
|BTO. BARBACOA
Braised beef.
Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
900 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Barbacoa Taco
|$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
|Barbacoa Plate
|$20.00
makes 3-4 tacos. Wood oven-roasted beef in red chile adobo, habanero-pickled onions, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa roja, heirloom corn tortillas.
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Trio Barbacoa
|$24.00
Three penca de maguey, adobo marinated oven roasted short rib barbacoa tacos, hand pressed corn tortillas, chile puya, guajilloo salsa, pickled white onion, cilantro.
TACOS
Big Star Wrigleyville
3638 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Taco de Barbacoa
|$5.50
Braised Beef, Radish-Serrano slaw, Crispy Shallots, Frijoles Charros & Cilantro
Big Star Wicker Park
1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Taco de Barbacoa
|$5.50
Braised beef, puya chili salsa, frijoles charros, white onions, , cilantro
Aster Hall Chicago
900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$3.95
Braised beef, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Onion, Radish, paired with a Lime
Asadito
30 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$4.25
Beef Brisket, Cucumber Pico De Gallo, On House Made Corn Tortilla.
TACOS
Lonesome Rose
2101 North California Avenue, Chicago
|Beef Barbacoa
|$5.00
Braised brisket, Onions Cilantro
Salsa Colorada, Corn Tortilla
|Beef Barbacoa
|$5.00
Braised brisket, Onions Cilantro
Salsa Colorada, Corn Tortilla
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$4.50
Adobo steamed beef,topped off with
cilantro and onions
TACOS • SANDWICHES
XOCO
445 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Saturday: Goat Barbacoa
|$17.00
Braised goat, Oaxacan pasilla- tomatillo salsa, guacamole, grilled onions & black bean spread.
|Beef Barbacoa Tacos
|$14.00
Slow-cooked beef barbacoa, spicy grill-roasted tomato salsa, añejo cheese, cabbage-radish “slaw,” avocado.
Taco Moro
4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO
|BARBACOA Quesadilla
|$11.00
|BARBACOA TACO
|$3.00
|Barbacoa Taco
|$2.50
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Short Rib Barbacoa
|$18.75
|Fideos Beef Barbacoa
|$13.50