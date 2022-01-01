Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Burrito$9.45
Slow-cooked, braised beef, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Barbacoa Bowl$10.95
Slow-cooked pulled pork with onion, garlic & bay leaves, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
Barbacoa Taco - Single$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Taco - Single$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
Barbacoa Burrito$9.45
More about Flaco's Tacos
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa / Steamed Beef$2.59
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
Barbacoa Americano$3.39
Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla
Order of Barbacoa / Steamed Beef$9.79
16 oz of barbacoa served with a side of cilantro and onion. Corn tortilla and salsa included.
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Fajita$19.00
Shredded Beef Barbacoa grilled with peppers, and onions - Served with tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, beans
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Burrito Bowl$10.99
Barbacoa Caesar Salad$10.99
Barbacoa Taco$3.99
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Burrito$10.49
Barbacoa Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Homemade Pork Barbacoa, romaine lettuce ,Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Barbacoa Quesadilla$10.49
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Taco$4.95
slow cooked pulled brisket, chile adobo, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
Barbacoa Quesataco$5.95
slow cooked pulled brisket, chile adobo, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, rolled in crispy melted cheese, hand made tortilla
BARBACOA TAQUIZO$39.00
16oz - SLOW COOKED PULLED BRISKET - includes house-made corn tortillas, onion/cilantro, and limes are all packaged separately so that you may assemble tacos to your liking. makes approximately 10 tacos (feeds 2-3 guests)
More about Taquizo
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BRT Barbacoa$14.99
3 Barbacoa Taco Dinner$16.99
Taco Barbacoa$4.00
More about Tacos El Pastor 53
Flaco's Tacos Catering image

 

Flaco's Tacos Catering

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Mini-Burritos by the Dozen$39.95
Slow-cooked beef simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
Barbacoa Tacos by the Dozen$39.95
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers served with fresh cilantro, onion, and Chihuahua cheese on 6” corn tortillas. Gluten-free!
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Burrito$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Barbacoa Bowl$10.95
Slow-cooked pulled pork with onion, garlic & bay leaves, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
Barbacoa Taco - Single$4.75
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Tacos$14.00
Braised beef, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot house sauce served on flour tortillas. (Three tacos per order)
More about Revolution Brewpub
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GORDITA BARBACOA$5.95
STEAMED BEEF AND BEANS
TACO BARBACOA$3.95
STEAMED BEEF
More about El Tarasco
Item pic

 

Taco Pros

2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Burrito$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Barbacoa.
Barbacoa Taco$3.49
American Style: Lettuce & Tomato Mexican Style: Onion & Cilantro (Extra Topping $0.25 each)
More about Taco Pros
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image

 

Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TORTA BARBACOA
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
BARBACOA
Braised beef, served on a corn tortilla.
BTO. BARBACOA
Braised beef.
More about Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago
Barbacoa Taco image

 

Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava

900 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco$6.00
red chile-braised short rib, morita chile salsa, crispy onions, queso añejo, cilantro
Barbacoa Plate$20.00
makes 3-4 tacos. Wood oven-roasted beef in red chile adobo, habanero-pickled onions, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa roja, heirloom corn tortillas.
More about Cruz Blanca & Lena Brava
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Trio Barbacoa$24.00
Three penca de maguey, adobo marinated oven roasted short rib barbacoa tacos, hand pressed corn tortillas, chile puya, guajilloo salsa, pickled white onion, cilantro.
More about La Josie
Taco de Barbacoa image

TACOS

Big Star Wrigleyville

3638 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco de Barbacoa$5.50
Braised Beef, Radish-Serrano slaw, Crispy Shallots, Frijoles Charros & Cilantro
More about Big Star Wrigleyville
Big Star Wicker Park image

 

Big Star Wicker Park

1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco de Barbacoa$5.50
Braised beef, puya chili salsa, frijoles charros, white onions, , cilantro
More about Big Star Wicker Park
Item pic

 

Aster Hall Chicago

900 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Barbacoa Taco$3.95
Braised beef, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Onion, Radish, paired with a Lime
More about Aster Hall Chicago
Item pic

 

Asadito

30 N Clinton St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Barbacoa Taco$4.25
Beef Brisket, Cucumber Pico De Gallo, On House Made Corn Tortilla.
More about Asadito
Lonesome Rose image

TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Barbacoa$5.00
Braised brisket, Onions Cilantro
Salsa Colorada, Corn Tortilla
Beef Barbacoa$5.00
Braised brisket, Onions Cilantro
Salsa Colorada, Corn Tortilla
More about Lonesome Rose
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Barbacoa Taco$4.50
Adobo steamed beef,topped off with
cilantro and onions
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SANDWICHES

XOCO

445 N. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.5 (9917 reviews)
Takeout
Saturday: Goat Barbacoa$17.00
Braised goat, Oaxacan pasilla- tomatillo salsa, guacamole, grilled onions & black bean spread.
Beef Barbacoa Tacos$14.00
Slow-cooked beef barbacoa, spicy grill-roasted tomato salsa, añejo cheese, cabbage-radish “slaw,” avocado.
More about XOCO
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Moro

4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BARBACOA Quesadilla$11.00
BARBACOA TACO$3.00
Barbacoa Taco$2.50
More about Taco Moro
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Barbacoa$18.75
Fideos Beef Barbacoa$13.50
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

