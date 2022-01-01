Beef broccoli in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve beef broccoli
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Beef and Broccoli
|$14.50
Sauteed beef with broccoli in oyster-garlic sauce.
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Beef and Broccoli
|$17.50
Tender sliced beef glazed in a sweet dark soy with spring onion and broccoli.
(*G*)
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Broccoli Beef
|$13.00
Beef & Broccoli in oyster sauce.