Beef noodles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve beef noodles
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)
|$13.50
Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi and soy sauce broth.
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)
|$12.00
Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi and soy sauce broth.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth with braised beef, bean sprouts, spinach, and green onions.
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
|26. Sliced Beef and Tripe Noodles Soup
|$12.50
|21a. Filet Mignon Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.99
More about Urbanbelly
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Korean Beef Udon Noodle
|$13.75
Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.