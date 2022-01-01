Beef noodles in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)$13.50
Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi and soy sauce broth.
More about Poke Poke
Item pic

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)$12.00
Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi and soy sauce broth.
More about Poke Poke
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$12.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth with braised beef, bean sprouts, spinach, and green onions.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
26. Sliced Beef and Tripe Noodles Soup$12.50
21a. Filet Mignon Beef Noodle Soup$14.99
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Korean Beef Udon Noodle$13.75
Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.
More about Urbanbelly
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Rice Noodle Roll 牛腸$4.95
More about Furama Restaurant

