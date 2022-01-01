Beef salad in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nam Tok (Beef Salad)$15.00
Tender beef mixed with onion, hot pepper and lime juice, served with fresh vegetables.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Salad$8.20
Beef slices mixed with red & green onion, carrot, lettuce, & lime dressing
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Picadillo" Ground Beef Taco Salad$11.00
Traditional Seasoned Ground Beef served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nam Tok (Beef Salad)$16.00
Beef salad. New York strip steak grilled to perfection mixed with onion, hot pepper, and lime. Served on fresh assorted vegetables.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Tenderloin Wedge Salad$28.00
3-2 oz filet medallions, iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, chives, blue cheese dressing
More about One North Kitchen and Bar

