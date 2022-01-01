Beef salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve beef salad
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Nam Tok (Beef Salad)
|$15.00
Tender beef mixed with onion, hot pepper and lime juice, served with fresh vegetables.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Beef Salad
|$8.20
Beef slices mixed with red & green onion, carrot, lettuce, & lime dressing
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Picadillo" Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$11.00
Traditional Seasoned Ground Beef served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Nam Tok (Beef Salad)
|$16.00
Beef salad. New York strip steak grilled to perfection mixed with onion, hot pepper, and lime. Served on fresh assorted vegetables.
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|34. Grilled Beef Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.50
with egg roll, veggies, peanut, sweet and sour fish sauce