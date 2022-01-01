Beef shawarma in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve beef shawarma
More about Pita Pita - Illinois Medical District
Pita Pita - Illinois Medical District
705 South Seeley Avenue, Chicago
|2 oz Beef Shawarma
|$3.10
|Beef Shawarma
|$15.00
Thin slices of fire-roasted beef and lamb cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices. Served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
More about EZ Shawarma - 4638 North Cumberland Avenue
EZ Shawarma - 4638 North Cumberland Avenue
4638 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago
|Arabic beef shawarma
|$10.99
|Beef Shawarma Sandwich
|$8.99