Beef stew in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Russian Tea Time
Russian Tea Time
77 E Adams St, Chicago
|Beef Stew- Russkaya Podzharka
|$29.00
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Beef & Guinness Stew Family Meal
|$52.00
Our hearty Beef & Guinness Stew, mashed potatoes, a 1/2 loaf of our homemade brown soda bread, & whipped Irish butter.
Should feed a family of 4.
|Beef & Guinness Stew
|$19.00
a Rich Stew of Beef, Stout, Carrots & Potatoes
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Guinness Beef Stew
|$17.00
Chuck roast, carrots, potatoes, celery, beef broth
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth with braised beef, bean sprouts, spinach, and green onions.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Beef Stew
|$19.95
Celery, Carrots and Potatoes slow braised in a rich tomato sauce with generous pieces of beef.