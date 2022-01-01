Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve beef stew

Russian Tea Time image

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Stew- Russkaya Podzharka$29.00
More about Russian Tea Time
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef & Guinness Stew Family Meal$52.00
Our hearty Beef & Guinness Stew, mashed potatoes, a 1/2 loaf of our homemade brown soda bread, & whipped Irish butter.
Should feed a family of 4.
Beef & Guinness Stew$19.00
a Rich Stew of Beef, Stout, Carrots & Potatoes
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Vaughan's Pub & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guinness Beef Stew$17.00
Chuck roast, carrots, potatoes, celery, beef broth
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$12.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth with braised beef, bean sprouts, spinach, and green onions.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stew$19.95
Celery, Carrots and Potatoes slow braised in a rich tomato sauce with generous pieces of beef.
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Item pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stew 五香牛什$8.80
More about Furama Restaurant

