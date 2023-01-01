Belgian waffles in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve belgian waffles
Egg Harbor Cafe - River North
800 N Wells, Chicago
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview - 3800 N CLARK ST
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.00
Stella's Diner Chicago
3042 N Broadway, Chicago
|Belgian Waffles with Bananas
|$11.95
Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.