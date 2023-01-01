Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Original Belgian Waffle image

 

Egg Harbor Cafe - River North

800 N Wells, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - River North
Azul 18 Restaurant image

 

Azul 18 Restaurant

1236 w 18th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$10.75
More about Azul 18 Restaurant
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview - 3800 N CLARK ST

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Belgian Waffle$8.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview - 3800 N CLARK ST
Consumer pic

 

Stella's Diner Chicago

3042 N Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffles with Bananas$11.95
More about Stella's Diner Chicago
Original Belgian Waffle image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Streeterville
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$14.00
strawberries, powdered sugar, maple syrup
More about Hutch American Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Cinnamon Rolls

Soba Noodles

Seafood Curry

Ball Soup

Katsu Curry

Honey Chicken

Buffalo Burgers

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston