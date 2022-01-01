Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Roasted Tomato Bisque$6.00
Cup Roasted Tomato Bisque$4.50
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Bisque$4.00
House made creamy tomato bisque. Served with cracker.
More about Simone's Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Bisque (Cup)$4.95
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BUTTERNUT SQUASH BISQUE CUP$3.00
More about The Reveler
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Tomato Bisque$3.95
Bowl Tomato Bisque$6.00
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Catch 35 image

 

Catch 35

35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Bisque$7.00
Bowl of Bisque$10.00
More about Catch 35
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TOMATO BISQUE$6.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Item pic

 

Kaathis

2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Aloo (Potato) Bisque$4.99
A delicious creamy blend of Indian flavors and a traditional bisque to warm the soul
More about Kaathis
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Bisque (Bowl)$9.00
Grilled Cheese And Bisque$18.00
Grilled Cheese And Bisque$20.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Lobster Bisque$10.00
More about Rosebud on Rush
The Butcher's Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher's Tap

3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TOMATO BISQUE CUP$4.00
More about The Butcher's Tap
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Roasted Tomato Bisque$4.00
Bowl Roasted Tomato Bisque$6.00
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Marshall's Landing image

 

Marshall's Landing

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Heirloom Bisque Soup Bowl$7.00
Heirloom Bisque Soup Cup$5.00
More about Marshall's Landing
Item pic

 

The Fat Shallot - Revival Food Hall

125 South Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$5.00
Delicious Tomato Bisque Soup Garnished with Sourdough Croutons. (V)
More about The Fat Shallot - Revival Food Hall
Tomato Bisque - Bowl image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque-Bowl$6.00
tomato bisque with herbed croutons.
Quart Tomato Bisque$16.00
tomato bisque with herbed croutons. available hot or cold.
More about Cafe Selmarie
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Bisque$3.36
stewed tomato, cream, fresh basil
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Tomato Bisque image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque$5.00
Creamy housemade bisque. Served with garlic bread.
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TOMATO BISQUE$6.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Consumer pic

 

Petterino's

150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BISQUE$8.00
Vine Ripened Tomato, Toasted Focaccia Breadcrumbs, Micro Basil
More about Petterino's

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Thai Tea

Grits

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Blueberry Pancakes

Italian Subs

Drunken Noodles

Fish And Chips

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston