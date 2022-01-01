Bisque in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve bisque
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Bowl Roasted Tomato Bisque
|$6.00
|Cup Roasted Tomato Bisque
|$4.50
More about Simone's Bar
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Tomato Bisque
|$4.00
House made creamy tomato bisque. Served with cracker.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Tomato Basil Bisque (Cup)
|$4.95
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Cup Tomato Bisque
|$3.95
|Bowl Tomato Bisque
|$6.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|TOMATO BISQUE
|$6.00
More about Kaathis
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Tandoori Aloo (Potato) Bisque
|$4.99
A delicious creamy blend of Indian flavors and a traditional bisque to warm the soul
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Tomato Bisque (Bowl)
|$9.00
|Grilled Cheese And Bisque
|$18.00
|Grilled Cheese And Bisque
|$20.00
More about Rosebud on Rush
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$10.00
More about The Butcher's Tap
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher's Tap
3553 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|TOMATO BISQUE CUP
|$4.00
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Cup Roasted Tomato Bisque
|$4.00
|Bowl Roasted Tomato Bisque
|$6.00
More about Marshall's Landing
Marshall's Landing
222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago
|Heirloom Bisque Soup Bowl
|$7.00
|Heirloom Bisque Soup Cup
|$5.00
More about The Fat Shallot - Revival Food Hall
The Fat Shallot - Revival Food Hall
125 South Clark Street, Chicago
|Tomato Bisque
|$5.00
Delicious Tomato Bisque Soup Garnished with Sourdough Croutons. (V)
More about Cafe Selmarie
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Tomato Bisque-Bowl
|$6.00
tomato bisque with herbed croutons.
|Quart Tomato Bisque
|$16.00
tomato bisque with herbed croutons. available hot or cold.
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Tomato Bisque
|$3.36
stewed tomato, cream, fresh basil
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|Tomato Bisque
|$5.00
Creamy housemade bisque. Served with garlic bread.
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|TOMATO BISQUE
|$6.00