Blt wraps in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve blt wraps
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|BLT WRAP
|$11.95
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Garlic Aioli in a Wheat or Flour Wrap. Served with Classic Fries.
Le Cafe Station Grill
1889 N Winnebago Ave, Chicago
|Roasted Turkey BLT WRAP
|$15.00
Lettuce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, and aioli
CHICAGO PICKLE - Milwaukee Ave - 3055 North Milwaukee Avenue
3055 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|BLT Wrap
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, beef bacon, and mayonnaise
RML Cafe - Chicago
3435 West Van Buren Street, Chicago
|Turkey BLT Spinach Wrap with Chips
|$6.75
Spinach Wrap with sliced Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese and Mayo. Served with your choice of One bag of Chips.