Bratwurst in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve bratwurst

Berghoff Restaurant image

 

The Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bratwurst$12.50
Grilled veal bratwurst, topped with sauerkraut, served
on a Bavarian pretzel roll
More about The Berghoff Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Goodstuff Eats - 1359 Milwaukee Avenue

1359 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cherry Smoked Bratwursts$11.00
Handmade from Paulina Meat Market, infused with Temperance Oktoberfest Marzen Lager. Served on a brat roll covered in Dilly Daily Provisions spicy beer mustard and sauerkraut
More about Goodstuff Eats - 1359 Milwaukee Avenue
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
* Bratwurst Stacker$24.00
Signature authentic German ground veal & ground pork patty, aged swiss cheese, grilled Sheboygan Bratwurst, caraway sauerkraut, Good Eats Group own 1837 red mustard on a fresh baked pretzel roll
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Prost! image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Prost!

2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (732 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bratwurst Plate (1 wurst)$12.00
Bratwurst sausage made with pork and beef- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side
More about Prost!
Danke - Revival image

 

Danke - Revival

125 South Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bratwurst$9.00
beer-braised thuringer sausage, sauerkraut, dill pickles, grainy dijon mustard on house baguette
More about Danke - Revival
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market - Grand Ave

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bratwurst$8.99
Smoked and cooked pork sausage robust with flavor. Suggested to grill and serve with caramelized onions, mustard, sauerkraut, and a buttery bun. Pair with a crisp Reisling or Red Zifandel.
More about Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium

3021 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Flubs BRATWURST$9.00
Bratwurst cooked in Oktoberfest beer, onions, and peppers served on an Italian roll with brown mustard and sauerkraut
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
Five Star Bar image

 

Five Star Bar - 1424 W Chicago Ave

1424 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
8 PIECE MAC PIZZA$31.75
More about Five Star Bar - 1424 W Chicago Ave
DryHop Brewers & Roebuck Pizza image

 

DryHop Brewers / Roebuck Pizza

3155 North Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bratwurst Burger$16.00
More about DryHop Brewers / Roebuck Pizza

