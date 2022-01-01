Bratwurst in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve bratwurst
More about The Berghoff Restaurant
The Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Bratwurst
|$12.50
Grilled veal bratwurst, topped with sauerkraut, served
on a Bavarian pretzel roll
More about Goodstuff Eats - 1359 Milwaukee Avenue
Goodstuff Eats - 1359 Milwaukee Avenue
1359 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
|Cherry Smoked Bratwursts
|$11.00
Handmade from Paulina Meat Market, infused with Temperance Oktoberfest Marzen Lager. Served on a brat roll covered in Dilly Daily Provisions spicy beer mustard and sauerkraut
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO
|* Bratwurst Stacker
|$24.00
Signature authentic German ground veal & ground pork patty, aged swiss cheese, grilled Sheboygan Bratwurst, caraway sauerkraut, Good Eats Group own 1837 red mustard on a fresh baked pretzel roll
More about Prost!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Prost!
2566 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Bratwurst Plate (1 wurst)
|$12.00
Bratwurst sausage made with pork and beef- Served with haus sauerkraut and one side
More about Danke - Revival
Danke - Revival
125 South Clark Street, Chicago
|Bratwurst
|$9.00
beer-braised thuringer sausage, sauerkraut, dill pickles, grainy dijon mustard on house baguette
More about Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Bratwurst
|$8.99
Smoked and cooked pork sausage robust with flavor. Suggested to grill and serve with caramelized onions, mustard, sauerkraut, and a buttery bun. Pair with a crisp Reisling or Red Zifandel.
More about Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
3021 N Broadway, Chicago
|Flubs BRATWURST
|$9.00
Bratwurst cooked in Oktoberfest beer, onions, and peppers served on an Italian roll with brown mustard and sauerkraut
More about Five Star Bar - 1424 W Chicago Ave
Five Star Bar - 1424 W Chicago Ave
1424 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|8 PIECE MAC PIZZA
|$31.75