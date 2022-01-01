Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$4.50
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Swirl Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.00
Vanilla brioche bread pudding with caramel sauce.
More about Gale Street Inn
b6607fbb-88a7-4ab3-b437-1687dfd655ad image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$10.00
Brioche, caramel, cinnamon cream and walnuts.
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Item pic

 

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$4.50
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$5.50
More about Medici On 57th
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$10.00
Apricot chocolate croissant bread pudding, anejo caramel, candied pecans, vanilla gelato
More about Sociale Chicago
Item pic

 

French Quiche

2210 North Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$5.00
More about French Quiche
BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$13.95
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$6.50
a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
KIDS BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$6.00
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding served with applesauce & fresh fruit
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoque BBQ

3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (11176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding$3.75
A Smoque favorite. Chunks of brioche soaked in custard, topped with with a crunchy pecan glaze and finished with our salted bourbon caramel sauce.
More about Smoque BBQ
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Item pic

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding$12.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.95
Housemade apple & cardamom bread pudding, with a side of bourbon-caramel sauce
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Beautiful Rind image

CHEESE

Beautiful Rind

2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gjetost & Pecan Bread Pudding$7.00
Gjetost is a cheese made by carmalezing goat cheese whey. Its essentially cheese butterscotch, so we put it in a savory/sweet bread pudding with pecans! Great for a dessert or breakfast.
More about Beautiful Rind
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about The Globe Pub
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding - Whole$32.00
contains walnuts. serves 8-10.
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$4.30
croissants, sliced apples, raisins, and walnuts baked in rich custard, topped with caramel.
More about Cafe Selmarie
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread pudding$10.00
Fried apple bread pudding in cinnamon sugar with spiced whipped cream and coffee caramel sauce
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Reno.
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square image

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BREAD PUDDING$6.00
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
Ina Mae Tavern image

 

Ina Mae Tavern

1415 N. Wood St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SEASONAL BREAD PUDDING$7.00
seasonal fruit
Seasonal Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Ina Mae Tavern
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Challah Bread Pudding$8.00
a classic bread pudding made with house cinnamon swirl challah
More about Jeff and Judes
County BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

County BBQ

1352 W Taylor St, Chicago

Avg 4 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.95
More about County BBQ
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread pudding$3.95
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Bacon & Jam image

 

Bacon & Jam

3335 W 111th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding French Toast$12.00
More about Bacon & Jam
Banner pic

 

Sapori Trattoria

2701 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG - Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Sapori Trattoria
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Coconut Bread Pudding$7.05
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
Restaurant banner

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)

3101 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$6.00
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Garlic Naan

Wontons

Coconut Curry

California Salad

Lobsters

Bulgogi

Chocolate Chip Cookies

General Tso Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston