Bread pudding in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve bread pudding
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Cinnamon Swirl Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Vanilla brioche bread pudding with caramel sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Brioche, caramel, cinnamon cream and walnuts.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Apricot chocolate croissant bread pudding, anejo caramel, candied pecans, vanilla gelato
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$13.95
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
|SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$6.50
a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
|KIDS BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$6.00
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding served with applesauce & fresh fruit
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smoque BBQ
3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding
|$3.75
A Smoque favorite. Chunks of brioche soaked in custard, topped with with a crunchy pecan glaze and finished with our salted bourbon caramel sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding
|$12.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$6.95
Housemade apple & cardamom bread pudding, with a side of bourbon-caramel sauce
CHEESE
Beautiful Rind
2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Gjetost & Pecan Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Gjetost is a cheese made by carmalezing goat cheese whey. Its essentially cheese butterscotch, so we put it in a savory/sweet bread pudding with pecans! Great for a dessert or breakfast.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Caramel Apple Bread Pudding - Whole
|$32.00
contains walnuts. serves 8-10.
|Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$4.30
croissants, sliced apples, raisins, and walnuts baked in rich custard, topped with caramel.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Bread pudding
|$10.00
Fried apple bread pudding in cinnamon sugar with spiced whipped cream and coffee caramel sauce
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$9.00
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago
|BREAD PUDDING
|$6.00
Ina Mae Tavern
1415 N. Wood St., Chicago
|SEASONAL BREAD PUDDING
|$7.00
seasonal fruit
|Seasonal Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Jeff and Judes
1024 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Cinnamon Challah Bread Pudding
|$8.00
a classic bread pudding made with house cinnamon swirl challah
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Bread pudding
|$3.95
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago
|Pineapple Coconut Bread Pudding
|$7.05
90 Miles Cuban Cafe (Roscoe Village)
3101 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|BREAD PUDDING
|$6.00
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00