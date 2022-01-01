Breakfast pizza in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve breakfast pizza
PIZZA
Paulie Gee's Wicker Park
1566 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|20" Breakfast Pizza
|$30.00
Mozzarella, American, Garlic, Crispy Potatoes, Sriracha Aioli, Eggs, Green Onion
Sfera Sicilian Street Food
5759 North Broadway, Chicago
|Breakfast Pizza
|$7.00
Slice of thin crust pizza with Wild Garlic Ricotta Base, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese and a Baked Egg. Topped with Green Onion and Pecorino Bread Crumbs
PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Pizza
|$16.00
Scrambled egg, bacon, caramelized & green onion, sriracha, mozzarella