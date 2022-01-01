Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve brisket

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Empanadas$16.00
Pastry dough filled with brisket and carmelized onion. Served with a side of BBQ aioli.
Sliced Brisket Dinner$36.00
Brisket Burger$22.00
A mixture of ground beef and smoked brisket served on a pretzel bun and topped with crispy onion strings and bbq sauce. Burger must be cooked at least medium due to raw beef and brisket mixture.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Tender pulled brisket always cooked low and slow.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla$17.95
slow roasted smoked brisket, diced mix of jalapeños, red onion and pickles, cheddar, monterrey jack, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce 
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Brisket by the 1/2 lb image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Green Street Smoked Meats

112 N Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (6822 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket by the 1/2 lb$15.95
Coffee-rubbed brisket from Demkota Farms, smoked for 14-18 hours, a mix between lean and fatty cuts chopped up with our housemade BBQ mop sauce. Choose brisket chopped or sliced. (dairy free, gluten free).
More about Green Street Smoked Meats
Item pic

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Burrito$16.50
Smoked hickory brisket, black beans, cheddar, scallions, pickled jalapenos, arugula, scrambled eggs, flour tortilla. With house cut fries, chipotle-tomatillo salsa. (add avocado for one dollar more)
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Hickory Brisket$11.00
2 Chopped Hickory Brisket Tacos With Bourbon BBQ, Crispy Pickled Jalapenos, Cheddar
Small Brisket Flatbread$11.00
Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Chopped Hickory Brisket, Cheese Curds, Red Onions, Chili Aioli Drizzle
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Flat & Point image

 

Flat & Point

3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Shaved brisket, scallion schmear, fried egg
Smoked Brisket$25.00
Spring onion & cherry bomb salsa Verde, carrots, Cipollini onions
Brisket Gougeres$11.00
Smoked brisket, Pecorino, black pepper aioli
More about Flat & Point
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Gouda, cheddar, Irish cheddar, house
smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Smoque BBQ - Revival image

 

Smoque BBQ - Revival

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SLICED BRISKET$12.50
CHOPPED BRISKET$12.50
More about Smoque BBQ - Revival
Item pic

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TASTE BRISKET & GRAVY$8.00
a half buttermilk biscuit with house-smoked brisket gravy
BRISKET & GRAVY$15.95
house-smoked brisket gravy on our buttermilk biscuit topped with two sunny side up eggs
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

ATX Bodega

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
USDA Prime Texas Brisket 1 LB$19.95
12 hour smoked Texas style USDA Prime Brisket
USDA Prime Texas Brisket 1/2 LB$12.95
12 hour smoked Texas style USDA Prime Brisket
More about ATX Bodega
Brisket Platter Meal image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoque BBQ

3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (11176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Platter Meal$17.45
Approximately half a pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Qt. Brisket Chili$11.95
A 32 ounce container of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
Kid Brisket$6.50
A kid-sized portion of smoked brisket on a mini-bun served with your choice of one sauce. Includes a kid-sized order of fries, OR you can substitute a different side of your choice, instead of fries, for a small upcharge.
More about Smoque BBQ
The Goddess And Grocer image

 

The Goddess And Grocer

1127 North State St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Brisket$28.00
More about The Goddess And Grocer
Goddess and Grocer image

 

Goddess and Grocer

1649 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Brisket$28.00
More about Goddess and Grocer
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Brisket$15.95
house brisket, chipotle bbq sauce, crispy onion strings, house slaw, brioche bun
Brisket & Egg Breakfast Tacos$13.95
Brisket And Poblano Hash$14.95
More about John's Place
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Wine Brisket Special$15.95
Brisket braised in wine & herbs, pan gravy, Swiss, fried onion, pickle, lettuce, southwest mayo, sesame bun
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Item pic

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bubbie Braised Brisket by the Pound$32.00
PLEASE ORDER 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE. AVAILABLE THE WEEKENDS OF APRIL 15-17 and 22-24 ONLY.
Our Bubbie's secret braised brisket recipe, served to you sliced with gravy and reheat instructions to take home. By the whole pound only.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Soul & Smoke

3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Two Smoked Prime Brisket Sliders + Side (Available All Day)$18.00
Two Smoked Brisket Sliders with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side
Smoked Prime Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
Smoked Prime Brisket Dinner$30.00
Smoked Beef Brisket (6oz)
Mac & Cheese
Collards Greens with Smoked Turkey
Cornbread Muffin
Original BBQ Sauce
More about Soul & Smoke
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Gouda, cheddar, Irish cheddar, house smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Jokers Smokehouse

2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliced Beef Brisket 1 lb$28.00
Our brisket is smoked for twelve long hours to impart its signature smoke flavor.
Sliced Beef Brisket 1/2 lb$15.00
Our brisket is smoked for twelve long hours to impart its signature smoke flavor.
Kid's Sliced Brisket Sandwich$8.00
More about Jokers Smokehouse
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Brisket - Half Pound$10.99
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Smoke Daddy BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Smoke Daddy BBQ

1804 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Brisket LB$18.00
More about Smoke Daddy BBQ
Dove's Luncheonette image

 

Dove's Luncheonette

1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Taco Norteno$18.00
smoked brisket, guacasalsa, chicharon, radish, herbs, large flour tortilla
More about Dove's Luncheonette
Smoked Jerk. Brisket Combo image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue

811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4800 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Jerk. Brisket Combo$16.45
Our 1/4 LB of Smoked Jerk. Beef Brisket combo is the perfect meal for those looking for a none spicy option. All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Jerk. Mac & Cheese and Island Slaw.
Jerk Brisket BBQ Sandwich$11.95
Your favorite Jerk. flavors stacked in one sandwich! Our Jerk Brisket BBQ Sandwiches are served on a buttery, toasted Brioche bun and topped with spring onion curls, Jerk. barbecue sauce, cilantro lime aioli, and our vinaigrette based slaw.
More about Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
Consumer pic

 

Old Irving Brewing Co.

4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tacos *$16.50
coffee-rubbed birria-braised brisket, crumbled goat cheese, pickled red onion, birria sauce, cilantro, creamy roasted jalapeño-garlic sauce, corn tortillas, crispy garlic fries
More about Old Irving Brewing Co.
SUPERKHANA International image

FRENCH FRIES

SUPERKHANA International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Beef Brisket$22.00
Haleem Style Brisket, Freekeh, Coconut Milk Vinaigrette, Ginger Carrot Slaw
More about SUPERKHANA International
BRISKET GRILLED MAC N’ CHEESIE image

 

So...Mac Chicago

216 N Wabash Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRISKET GRILLED MAC N’ CHEESIE$15.00
Smoked brisket, house BBQ, cheddar mac n’ cheese, tomato aioli, toasted country sourdough
More about So...Mac Chicago
Banner pic

 

Kiss The Cook BBQ- Jackson

4001 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GODZILLA Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.00
More about Kiss The Cook BBQ- Jackson
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

District Brew Yards

417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Brisket Sandwich*$16.00
Chopped prime brisket on a brioche bun with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Choose Southern Style with coleslaw on top for an extra dollar.
1\\2 Pound Prime Brisket *$19.00
1/2 pound of prime brisket served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. ***DUE to COVID PRIME BRISKET HAS DOUBLED IN PRICE. WE HAVE TEMPORARILY RAISED THE PRICE***
More about District Brew Yards
Jeff and Judes image

 

Jeff and Judes

1024 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet & Sour Cola Brisket (1/2 LB)$15.00
Comes with Reheat Instructions
Sweet & Sour Cola Brisket (1 LB)$28.00
Comes with Reheat Instructions
More about Jeff and Judes

