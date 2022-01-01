Brisket in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve brisket
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Brisket Empanadas
|$16.00
Pastry dough filled with brisket and carmelized onion. Served with a side of BBQ aioli.
|Sliced Brisket Dinner
|$36.00
|Brisket Burger
|$22.00
A mixture of ground beef and smoked brisket served on a pretzel bun and topped with crispy onion strings and bbq sauce. Burger must be cooked at least medium due to raw beef and brisket mixture.
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Pulled Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Tender pulled brisket always cooked low and slow.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|BBQ Brisket Quesadilla
|$17.95
slow roasted smoked brisket, diced mix of jalapeños, red onion and pickles, cheddar, monterrey jack, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce
Green Street Smoked Meats
112 N Green St, Chicago
|Brisket by the 1/2 lb
|$15.95
Coffee-rubbed brisket from Demkota Farms, smoked for 14-18 hours, a mix between lean and fatty cuts chopped up with our housemade BBQ mop sauce. Choose brisket chopped or sliced. (dairy free, gluten free).
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Brisket Burrito
|$16.50
Smoked hickory brisket, black beans, cheddar, scallions, pickled jalapenos, arugula, scrambled eggs, flour tortilla. With house cut fries, chipotle-tomatillo salsa. (add avocado for one dollar more)
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Hickory Brisket
|$11.00
2 Chopped Hickory Brisket Tacos With Bourbon BBQ, Crispy Pickled Jalapenos, Cheddar
|Small Brisket Flatbread
|$11.00
Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Chopped Hickory Brisket, Cheese Curds, Red Onions, Chili Aioli Drizzle
Flat & Point
3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Brisket Bagel Sandwich
|$12.00
Shaved brisket, scallion schmear, fried egg
|Smoked Brisket
|$25.00
Spring onion & cherry bomb salsa Verde, carrots, Cipollini onions
|Brisket Gougeres
|$11.00
Smoked brisket, Pecorino, black pepper aioli
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Gouda, cheddar, Irish cheddar, house
smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping
Smoque BBQ - Revival
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|SLICED BRISKET
|$12.50
|CHOPPED BRISKET
|$12.50
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|TASTE BRISKET & GRAVY
|$8.00
a half buttermilk biscuit with house-smoked brisket gravy
|BRISKET & GRAVY
|$15.95
house-smoked brisket gravy on our buttermilk biscuit topped with two sunny side up eggs
ATX Bodega
2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625, Chicago
|USDA Prime Texas Brisket 1 LB
|$19.95
12 hour smoked Texas style USDA Prime Brisket
|USDA Prime Texas Brisket 1/2 LB
|$12.95
12 hour smoked Texas style USDA Prime Brisket
Smoque BBQ
3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Brisket Platter Meal
|$17.45
Approximately half a pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
|Qt. Brisket Chili
|$11.95
A 32 ounce container of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
|Kid Brisket
|$6.50
A kid-sized portion of smoked brisket on a mini-bun served with your choice of one sauce. Includes a kid-sized order of fries, OR you can substitute a different side of your choice, instead of fries, for a small upcharge.
The Goddess And Grocer
1127 North State St, Chicago
|Braised Brisket
|$28.00
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|BBQ Brisket
|$15.95
house brisket, chipotle bbq sauce, crispy onion strings, house slaw, brioche bun
|Brisket & Egg Breakfast Tacos
|$13.95
|Brisket And Poblano Hash
|$14.95
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Wine Brisket Special
|$15.95
Brisket braised in wine & herbs, pan gravy, Swiss, fried onion, pickle, lettuce, southwest mayo, sesame bun
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Bubbie Braised Brisket by the Pound
|$32.00
PLEASE ORDER 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE. AVAILABLE THE WEEKENDS OF APRIL 15-17 and 22-24 ONLY.
Our Bubbie's secret braised brisket recipe, served to you sliced with gravy and reheat instructions to take home. By the whole pound only.
Soul & Smoke
3517 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago
|Two Smoked Prime Brisket Sliders + Side (Available All Day)
|$18.00
Two Smoked Brisket Sliders with Original BBQ Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Side
|Smoked Prime Brisket Sandwich
|$18.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
|Smoked Prime Brisket Dinner
|$30.00
Smoked Beef Brisket (6oz)
Mac & Cheese
Collards Greens with Smoked Turkey
Cornbread Muffin
Original BBQ Sauce
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$15.00
Gouda, cheddar, Irish cheddar, house smoked brisket, Texas toast. Tomato bisque for dipping
Jokers Smokehouse
2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago
|Sliced Beef Brisket 1 lb
|$28.00
Our brisket is smoked for twelve long hours to impart its signature smoke flavor.
|Sliced Beef Brisket 1/2 lb
|$15.00
Our brisket is smoked for twelve long hours to impart its signature smoke flavor.
|Kid's Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$8.00
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Roast Brisket - Half Pound
|$10.99
Smoke Daddy BBQ
1804 W Division St, Chicago
|Beef Brisket LB
|$18.00
Dove's Luncheonette
1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
|Brisket Taco Norteno
|$18.00
smoked brisket, guacasalsa, chicharon, radish, herbs, large flour tortilla
Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Smoked Jerk. Brisket Combo
|$16.45
Our 1/4 LB of Smoked Jerk. Beef Brisket combo is the perfect meal for those looking for a none spicy option. All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Jerk. Mac & Cheese and Island Slaw.
|Jerk Brisket BBQ Sandwich
|$11.95
Your favorite Jerk. flavors stacked in one sandwich! Our Jerk Brisket BBQ Sandwiches are served on a buttery, toasted Brioche bun and topped with spring onion curls, Jerk. barbecue sauce, cilantro lime aioli, and our vinaigrette based slaw.
Old Irving Brewing Co.
4419 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Brisket Tacos *
|$16.50
coffee-rubbed birria-braised brisket, crumbled goat cheese, pickled red onion, birria sauce, cilantro, creamy roasted jalapeño-garlic sauce, corn tortillas, crispy garlic fries
SUPERKHANA International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Coconut Beef Brisket
|$22.00
Haleem Style Brisket, Freekeh, Coconut Milk Vinaigrette, Ginger Carrot Slaw
So...Mac Chicago
216 N Wabash Ave, Chicago
|BRISKET GRILLED MAC N’ CHEESIE
|$15.00
Smoked brisket, house BBQ, cheddar mac n’ cheese, tomato aioli, toasted country sourdough
Kiss The Cook BBQ- Jackson
4001 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago
|GODZILLA Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
District Brew Yards
417 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Prime Brisket Sandwich*
|$16.00
Chopped prime brisket on a brioche bun with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Choose Southern Style with coleslaw on top for an extra dollar.
|1\\2 Pound Prime Brisket *
|$19.00
1/2 pound of prime brisket served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. ***DUE to COVID PRIME BRISKET HAS DOUBLED IN PRICE. WE HAVE TEMPORARILY RAISED THE PRICE***
