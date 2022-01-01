Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve bruschetta

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
16" Bruschetta$24.70
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
GF Bruschetta$10.50
10" Bruschetta$20.45
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
IL Vicinato Ristorante image

 

IL Vicinato Ristorante

2435 S Western Ave Chicago, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$10.00
More about IL Vicinato Ristorante
Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Pizzette$12.00
Homemade Bruschetta Mix with Mozzarella on our Flatbread Crust
Bruschetta$9.00
Homemade Tomato Bruschetta on crispy crostini
More about Franco's Ristorante
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$9.50
A marinade of Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil on Italian crostini capped with fresh mozzarella.
More about Colletti's
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$15.50
More about Rosebud on Rush
2d822660-67fc-4fea-a256-22e1da2ea93d image

 

Labriola Chicago

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$10.00
Tomato, Basil, Balsamic, Shaved Pecorino
More about Labriola Chicago
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta$10.50
Our Homemade Bruschetta Served on French Bread and top with fresh mozzarella.
More about Dakota 94
Item pic

 

Electric Garden

324 S Racine, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brie & Prosciutto Bruschetta$12.00
thyme, chive, Calabrian chili honey, seeded sourdough
More about Electric Garden
Coda di Volpe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coda di Volpe

3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (4011 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta di Asparagi$13.00
Asparagus, Spring Onion, Garlic, CDV Bresaola & Poppy seed
More about Coda di Volpe
Ceres' Table image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta alla Pepperonata$8.00
sweet peppers | whipped ricotta | evoo
Bruschetta al Prosciutto$8.00
prosciutto di parma | scamorza | mint
Bruschetta al Funghi$8.00
wood-oven roasted wild mushrooms | taleggio
More about Ceres' Table
Crushed By Giants image

 

Crushed By Giants

600 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta$9.00
House Focaccia, House Made Mozzarella, Mighty Vine Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinegar, Basil
More about Crushed By Giants
Bruschetta image

 

Acanto

18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
More about Acanto
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar

3358 N Paulina St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Platter (3)$13.00
choice of 3 bruschetta
More about Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bruschetta$15.50
More about Carmine's on Rush
Item pic

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Pizzette$15.00
Homemade Bruschetta Mix with Mozzarella and Basil on our Flatbread Crust
Bruschetta$11.00
Homemade Tomato Bruschetta served on Crostini
More about Il Culaccino
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar

1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1877 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Bruschetta.$8.50
Tuna Bruschetta.$9.50
More about The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
Banner pic

 

Sapori Trattoria

2701 N Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$10.00
More about Sapori Trattoria
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago image

 

Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago

6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bruschetta Salad$15.50
More about Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
Item pic

 

ZaZas Pizzeria

3037 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Pie (v)$25.00
Garlic, fresh tomato, red onion, arugula, balsamic glaze.
More about ZaZas Pizzeria
La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

2360 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1727 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$12.00
More about La Crosta Woodfire Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Vegetable Fried Rice

Chilaquiles

Soba Noodles

Carne Asada

Veggie Quesadillas

Garden Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Thai Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston