Bruschetta in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|16" Bruschetta
|$24.70
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
|GF Bruschetta
|$10.50
|10" Bruschetta
|$20.45
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil. No tomato sauce.
IL Vicinato Ristorante
2435 S Western Ave Chicago, Chicago
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Bruschetta Pizzette
|$12.00
Homemade Bruschetta Mix with Mozzarella on our Flatbread Crust
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
Homemade Tomato Bruschetta on crispy crostini
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Bruschetta
|$9.50
A marinade of Roma tomatoes, garlic and basil on Italian crostini capped with fresh mozzarella.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Bruschetta
|$15.50
Labriola Chicago
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
Tomato, Basil, Balsamic, Shaved Pecorino
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Bruschetta
|$10.50
Our Homemade Bruschetta Served on French Bread and top with fresh mozzarella.
Electric Garden
324 S Racine, Chicago
|Brie & Prosciutto Bruschetta
|$12.00
thyme, chive, Calabrian chili honey, seeded sourdough
PIZZA • PASTA
Coda di Volpe
3335 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|Bruschetta di Asparagi
|$13.00
Asparagus, Spring Onion, Garlic, CDV Bresaola & Poppy seed
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Bruschetta alla Pepperonata
|$8.00
sweet peppers | whipped ricotta | evoo
|Bruschetta al Prosciutto
|$8.00
prosciutto di parma | scamorza | mint
|Bruschetta al Funghi
|$8.00
wood-oven roasted wild mushrooms | taleggio
Crushed By Giants
600 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
House Focaccia, House Made Mozzarella, Mighty Vine Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinegar, Basil
Acanto
18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Bruschetta
|$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
PIZZA
Frasca Pizzeria & Wine Bar
3358 N Paulina St, Chicago
|Bruschetta Platter (3)
|$13.00
choice of 3 bruschetta
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Bruschetta Pizzette
|$15.00
Homemade Bruschetta Mix with Mozzarella and Basil on our Flatbread Crust
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
Homemade Tomato Bruschetta served on Crostini
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
1312 East 53rd Street, Chicago
|Traditional Bruschetta.
|$8.50
|Tuna Bruschetta.
|$9.50
Danny’s Pizza and Burger Bar - Chicago
6021 S Archer Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Bruschetta Salad
|$15.50
ZaZas Pizzeria
3037 N Clark St, Chicago
|Bruschetta Pie (v)
|$25.00
Garlic, fresh tomato, red onion, arugula, balsamic glaze.