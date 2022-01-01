Bubble tea in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Eli Tea Bar - Chicago

5507 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Tea Bubble
Sweetened iced black tea with liquid cheesecake on top.
Made with our assam gold black tea, brown sugar, tapioca pearls, and housemade cheesecake topping.
High caffeine.
More about Eli Tea Bar - Chicago
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bubble Tea$5.00
Bubble Tea Togo$5.00
More about Noodles In The Pot
Butterfly Lemonade Bubble Tea image

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Butterfly Lemonade Bubble Tea$4.99
Strawberry Lemon Bubble Tea with Rainbow Fruit Pearls.
More about Wow Bao
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jasmine Tea Bubble Tea$5.50
Thai Iced Tea Bubble Tea$5.50
Thai Green Tea Bubble Tea$5.50
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Del Seoul

2568 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bubble Tea CAN$3.50
Taiwanese Milk Tea 16 oz CAN
More about Del Seoul

