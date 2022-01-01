Bubble tea in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve bubble tea
More about Eli Tea Bar - Chicago
Eli Tea Bar - Chicago
5507 N Clark St, Chicago
|Cheese Tea Bubble
Sweetened iced black tea with liquid cheesecake on top.
Made with our assam gold black tea, brown sugar, tapioca pearls, and housemade cheesecake topping.
High caffeine.
More about Noodles In The Pot
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Bubble Tea
|$5.00
|Bubble Tea Togo
|$5.00
More about Wow Bao
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Butterfly Lemonade Bubble Tea
|$4.99
Strawberry Lemon Bubble Tea with Rainbow Fruit Pearls.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Jasmine Tea Bubble Tea
|$5.50
|Thai Iced Tea Bubble Tea
|$5.50
|Thai Green Tea Bubble Tea
|$5.50