Buffalo wings in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings served with your choice of BBQ, mild, spicy, spicy BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with bleu cheese, dressing, carrots and celery.
More about Way Out
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Buffalo Wings
|$11.00
Buffalo Sauce - Chicken Crispies - Pickled Celery - Ranch/Blue Cheese
More about Simone's Bar
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Choose from traditional buffalo, bbq and habanero (+1). Served with ranch and celery
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Buffalo Hot Wings
|$13.75
Celery, blue chessing dip
|GF Buffalo Wings
|$13.75
More about Edwardos Natural Pizza Chicago
Edwardos Natural Pizza Chicago
1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$10.00
Covered in your choice of BBQ or hot. Served with choice of dressings
More about Colletti's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Jumbo-sized wings prepared with our signature hot sauce, celery sticks, bleu cheese dip
More about CHARRED | Wing Bar
CHARRED | Wing Bar
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO
|WINGS | Buffalo
Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own buffalo sauce.
|WINGS | Buffalo
|$15.00
Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own Buffalo sauce. Served with celery blue cheese dip.
More about The Globe Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Wings - Buffalo 6
|$13.00
Served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing, Carrots, Celery
More about Tuman's Tap & Grill
GRILL
Tuman's Tap & Grill
2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|FreeBird Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$13.00
FreeBird Chicken Wings, blue cheese dipping sauce, celery, carrots.\t\tFreeBird chickens are humanely raised on family farms, are fed a vegetarian diet, and are never given antibiotics or added growth hormones.
More about JoJo's ShakeBAR
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
JoJo's ShakeBAR
23 W Hubbard St, Chicago
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Hot, Mild or BBQ Wings, Served with Celery, Carrots & Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
More about Burger Boy Lounge
PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS
Burger Boy Lounge
2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO
|Buffalo Wings
More about City Social
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
City Social
120 N Lasalle, Chicago
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$15.00