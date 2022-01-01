Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings served with your choice of BBQ, mild, spicy, spicy BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with bleu cheese, dressing, carrots and celery.
Buffalo Wings image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$11.00
Buffalo Sauce - Chicken Crispies - Pickled Celery - Ranch/Blue Cheese
Item pic

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings$10.00
Choose from traditional buffalo, bbq and habanero (+1). Served with ranch and celery
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Hot Wings$13.75
Celery, blue chessing dip
GF Buffalo Wings$13.75
Banner pic

 

Edwardos Natural Pizza Chicago

1212 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wings$10.00
Covered in your choice of BBQ or hot. Served with choice of dressings
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.95
Jumbo-sized wings prepared with our signature hot sauce, celery sticks, bleu cheese dip
WINGS | Buffalo image

 

CHARRED | Wing Bar

1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WINGS | Buffalo
Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own buffalo sauce.
WINGS | Buffalo$15.00
Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own Buffalo sauce. Served with celery blue cheese dip.
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wings - Buffalo 6$13.00
Served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing, Carrots, Celery
FreeBird Buffalo Chicken Wings image

GRILL

Tuman's Tap & Grill

2159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (405 reviews)
Takeout
FreeBird Buffalo Chicken Wings$13.00
FreeBird Chicken Wings, blue cheese dipping sauce, celery, carrots.\t\tFreeBird chickens are humanely raised on family farms, are fed a vegetarian diet, and are never given antibiotics or added growth hormones.
Buffalo Wings image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JoJo's ShakeBAR

23 W Hubbard St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (3357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Hot, Mild or BBQ Wings, Served with Celery, Carrots & Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

Burger Boy Lounge

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings
City Social image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

City Social

120 N Lasalle, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Buffalo Wings$15.00
