Bulgogi in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve bulgogi
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|Ribeye Bulgogi
|$21.00
Thinly sliced ribeye wok-fired with Sunny’s Korean Teriyaki Sauce -Korean white rice, 2KG or gochujang sauce, red leaf lettuce, and banchan.
Served with red leaf lettuce, rice & banchan
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$15.95
Marinated rib eye, green onion, white onion, sesame oil and house special sauce over rice bowl.
Del Seoul
2568 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Bulgogi Bento Box
|$15.25
1/2 lb. grilled, thinly sliced flatiron steak served with sauteed onions, 1 pc egg/scallion omelette, mixed greens with ginger vinaigrette and steamed rice; add kimchi for $1.25
|Bulgogi Sandwich
|$9.95
sweet-soy marinated flatiron steak with spicy mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, onion, jalapeno, cilantro on 8 inch baguette
|Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)
|$7.99
Rice, stir-fried marinated steak & onions, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.