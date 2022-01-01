Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ribeye Bulgogi$21.00
Thinly sliced ribeye wok-fired with Sunny’s Korean Teriyaki Sauce -Korean white rice, 2KG or gochujang sauce, red leaf lettuce, and banchan.
Served with red leaf lettuce, rice & banchan
More about The Duplex
Bobijoa image

 

Bobijoa

1140 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Bap$13.00
More about Bobijoa
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Bowl$15.95
Marinated rib eye, green onion, white onion, sesame oil and house special sauce over rice bowl.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
Item pic

 

Del Seoul

2568 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Bento Box$15.25
1/2 lb. grilled, thinly sliced flatiron steak served with sauteed onions, 1 pc egg/scallion omelette, mixed greens with ginger vinaigrette and steamed rice; add kimchi for $1.25
Bulgogi Sandwich$9.95
sweet-soy marinated flatiron steak with spicy mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, onion, jalapeno, cilantro on 8 inch baguette
Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)$7.99
Rice, stir-fried marinated steak & onions, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.
More about Del Seoul

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Shawarma

Egg Sandwiches

Turkish Coffee

Sticky Rice

Chocolate Milkshakes

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Sundaes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston