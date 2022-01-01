Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dbl Choc Cake$7.99
Caramel Cake$7.99
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Con Todo

2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Pineapple Upside-down Cake$9.00
Piloncillo caramel cake, grilled pineapple, burnt cinnamon whipped cream
More about Con Todo
Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$16.00
Arugula salad, avocado, lemon butter.
Tray of Crab Cakes (10 pcs)$60.00
Jumbo and lump crab, bell pepper with lemon aioli (10pcs)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
Carrot Cake$8.00
﻿Cream cheese icing.
More about Gale Street Inn
Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Pound Cake with Lemon Frosting (Slice)$3.75
More about Peach's Restaurant
The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Root Beer Float Layer Cake$15.00
More about The Dearborn
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Cake$12.00
Blood Orange Marmalade Filling, Mascarpone-Yogurt Frosting (Gluten Free)
Coffee Cake$4.50
Coffee-Flavored Coffee Cake. Coffee!
More about All Together Now
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Cake$2.25
Chocolate Sprinkled Cake$3.25
Chocolate Cake$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lava Cake$8.00
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Carson's Ribs

465 East Illinois St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$24.00
Tender & succulent jumbo lump crab with light breadcrumbs & very little filler. Served over a bed of arugula & a splash of vinaigrette with our mustard sauce & a lemon wedge. The best you'll find west of Maryland! Go Terps!
More about Carson's Ribs
Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Extreme Cake$10.00
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Piece Out
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$5.00
Crab Cakes -Half$9.00
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CORN MEAL CAKES$13.25
Cakes made with fresh corn, red peppers, and white cheddar cheese. Served with smoked Virginia Ham, two eggs any style, and roasted red pepper sauce.
SIDE CORN CAKE$3.75
More about Breakfast House
Vanilla Cake with SPRINKLES image

 

Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Cake with SPRINKLES$3.00
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, festive sprinkles
More about Firecakes
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$5.00
Crab Cakes -Half$9.00
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Cakes & Pies$6.00
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Tart Cake$5.95
Chocolate tart with a molten chocolate middle drizzled, served with whipped cream.
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake$5.95
Lemon cake with a lemony mascarpone frosting and filling. Delicious!
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake$6.50
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Fourless Cake$8.00
Gluten Free Flourless Choc Cake$8.00
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Lemon Cake (May)$6.99
Cake RAINBOW$7.00
Vanilla Cake Pop$2.99
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jacob's Jaffa Cakes$4.75
147g Package - 10 Jaffa Cakes
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Cake Pop$2.99
Coffee Cake Loaf$3.99
Blueberry Lemon Cake (May)$6.99
More about Goddess Eggy's
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Bundt Cake$9.00
Crab Cake$18.00
Maryland style, house slaw, whole grain mustard sauce
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about El Garcia
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Local Cake Pops$3.25
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Cake Pop$2.99
More about Drunken Bean
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Tod Mun Koong (Shrimp Cakes)$7.00
More about Hom Mali
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Cinnamon Swirl Cakes$11.00
Our house made pancake batter swirled with cinnamon brown sugar and topped with a vanilla cream frosting
**Berry Berry Cakes$11.00
Pancakes mixed with fresh strawberry, blubbery and topped with a mixed berry sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.00
Dark chocolate fudge Bundt Cake with Chocolate ganache filling in the center
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli Cake$9.00
A family favorite! Layers of vanilla cake with our famous
cannoli filling
Chocolate Fudge Cake$9.00
Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge
More about Franco's Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Swirl Cakes$12.00
More about The Hen

