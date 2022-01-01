Cake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cake
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Dbl Choc Cake
|$7.99
|Caramel Cake
|$7.99
Con Todo
2853 N. Kedzie, Chicago
|Grilled Pineapple Upside-down Cake
|$9.00
Piloncillo caramel cake, grilled pineapple, burnt cinnamon whipped cream
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Arugula salad, avocado, lemon butter.
|Tray of Crab Cakes (10 pcs)
|$60.00
Jumbo and lump crab, bell pepper with lemon aioli (10pcs)
Not served with bread or butter.
PLEASE ORDER 2 DAYS IN ADVANCE.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Cream cheese icing.
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|Pound Cake with Lemon Frosting (Slice)
|$3.75
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Chocolate Root Beer Float Layer Cake
|$15.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
All Together Now
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Almond Cake
|$12.00
Blood Orange Marmalade Filling, Mascarpone-Yogurt Frosting (Gluten Free)
|Coffee Cake
|$4.50
Coffee-Flavored Coffee Cake. Coffee!
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Plain Cake
|$2.25
|Chocolate Sprinkled Cake
|$3.25
|Chocolate Cake
|$3.25
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Lava Cake
|$8.00
Carson's Ribs
465 East Illinois St, Chicago
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$24.00
Tender & succulent jumbo lump crab with light breadcrumbs & very little filler. Served over a bed of arugula & a splash of vinaigrette with our mustard sauce & a lemon wedge. The best you'll find west of Maryland! Go Terps!
Piece Out
1927 West North Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Extreme Cake
|$10.00
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
|Crab Cakes -Half
|$9.00
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CORN MEAL CAKES
|$13.25
Cakes made with fresh corn, red peppers, and white cheddar cheese. Served with smoked Virginia Ham, two eggs any style, and roasted red pepper sauce.
|SIDE CORN CAKE
|$3.75
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Vanilla Cake with SPRINKLES
|$3.00
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, festive sprinkles
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
|Crab Cakes -Half
|$9.00
Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Cakes & Pies
|$6.00
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Chocolate Tart Cake
|$5.95
Chocolate tart with a molten chocolate middle drizzled, served with whipped cream.
|Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$5.95
Lemon cake with a lemony mascarpone frosting and filling. Delicious!
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|GF Fourless Cake
|$8.00
|Gluten Free Flourless Choc Cake
|$8.00
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Blueberry Lemon Cake (May)
|$6.99
|Cake RAINBOW
|$7.00
|Vanilla Cake Pop
|$2.99
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Jacob's Jaffa Cakes
|$4.75
147g Package - 10 Jaffa Cakes
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Vanilla Cake Pop
|$2.99
|Coffee Cake Loaf
|$3.99
|Blueberry Lemon Cake (May)
|$6.99
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Chocolate Bundt Cake
|$9.00
|Crab Cake
|$18.00
Maryland style, house slaw, whole grain mustard sauce
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Local Cake Pops
|$3.25
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Tod Mun Koong (Shrimp Cakes)
|$7.00
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Cinnamon Swirl Cakes
|$11.00
Our house made pancake batter swirled with cinnamon brown sugar and topped with a vanilla cream frosting
|**Berry Berry Cakes
|$11.00
Pancakes mixed with fresh strawberry, blubbery and topped with a mixed berry sauce
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.00
Dark chocolate fudge Bundt Cake with Chocolate ganache filling in the center
PASTA • SANDWICHES
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Cannoli Cake
|$9.00
A family favorite! Layers of vanilla cake with our famous
cannoli filling
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$9.00
Moist layers of chocolate cake with rich, dark chocolate fudge