California rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve california rolls

Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California Roll$8.00
Avocado, cucumber and imitation crab
More about Talay
Banner pic

 

Rise Shine Restaurant

756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$7.00
crab,cucumber,avocado
More about Rise Shine Restaurant
Item pic

 

AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy California Roll$10.95
Sushi and Sashimi Combo (10 pcs and California roll)$36.99
Chef's selection, 5 pcs of sushi, 5 pcs of sashimi, and a California roll
More about AMORE
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$6.50
Avocado, Soy imitation Crab, cucumber and sesame seed outside
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden California Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
California Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Consumer pic

 

Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$8.00
More about Cafe 1935
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden California Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Golden California Roll$4.95
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
California Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden California Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
California Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Restaurant banner

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Golden california roll$3.95
Six pcs. Deep fried imitation crab
California roll$3.95
Six pcs. Imitation crab, avocado and cucumber
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey
Hashi Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hashi Sushi

2835 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
California Roll$6.00
More about Hashi Sushi

