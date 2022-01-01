California rolls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve california rolls
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|California Roll
|$8.00
Avocado, cucumber and imitation crab
Rise Shine Restaurant
756 West Webster Avenue, Chicago
|California Roll
|$7.00
crab,cucumber,avocado
AMORE
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|Crispy California Roll
|$10.95
|Sushi and Sashimi Combo (10 pcs and California roll)
|$36.99
Chef's selection, 5 pcs of sushi, 5 pcs of sashimi, and a California roll
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|California Roll
|$6.50
Avocado, Soy imitation Crab, cucumber and sesame seed outside
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Golden California Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
|California Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Golden California Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
|Golden California Roll
|$4.95
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
|California Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Golden California Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Deep fried imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
|California Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Imitation crab meat, avocado and cucumber
Gorilla Sushi Diversey
1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Golden california roll
|$3.95
Six pcs. Deep fried imitation crab
|California roll
|$3.95
Six pcs. Imitation crab, avocado and cucumber
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hashi Sushi
2835 North Broadway, Chicago
|California Roll
|$6.00