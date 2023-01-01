Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese paninis in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve caprese paninis

Item pic

 

Canal Street Eatery and Market

314 South Canal Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Panini$15.00
Mozzarella, Fontina, Basil Pesto, Garlic Aioli, Heirloom Tomato, Country Pave, Balsamic Reduction
Served with Fries or Side Salad
More about Canal Street Eatery and Market
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
CAPRESE CHICKEN PANINI$21.00
Grilled Italian Bread with Pesto Sauce, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella & Balsamic Demi-Glaze, Served with Fresh Cut Fries
More about Green Street Local
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe - Bucktown

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Panini$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain bread
More about Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
Consumer pic

 

Kopi Cafe

5317 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panini Caprese Pesto$15.95
Italian style grilled caffe sandwich of fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and fresh tomato grilled and served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.
More about Kopi Cafe
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Panini$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain bread
More about Oromo Cafe - Lincoln Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Risotto

Beef Broccoli

Tonkatsu

Steak Frites

Cookies

Vegetarian Burritos

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Mango Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (181 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston