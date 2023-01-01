Caprese paninis in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve caprese paninis
Canal Street Eatery and Market
314 South Canal Street, Chicago
|Caprese Panini
|$15.00
Mozzarella, Fontina, Basil Pesto, Garlic Aioli, Heirloom Tomato, Country Pave, Balsamic Reduction
Served with Fries or Side Salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|CAPRESE CHICKEN PANINI
|$21.00
Grilled Italian Bread with Pesto Sauce, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella & Balsamic Demi-Glaze, Served with Fresh Cut Fries
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe - Bucktown
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Panini
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic reduction on toasted multigrain bread
Kopi Cafe
5317 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Panini Caprese Pesto
|$15.95
Italian style grilled caffe sandwich of fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and fresh tomato grilled and served with mixed greens tossed in Dijon vinaigrette.