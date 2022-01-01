Caprese salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve caprese salad
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$10.95
Sliced vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
|1/2 Caprese Salad
|$6.50
Sliced vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
|GF Caprese Salad
|$10.95
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$11.00
Thick Cut Tomatoes and Mozzarella topped off with Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Basil with Mixed Greens.
Franco's Ristorante
300 W. 31st Street, Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|CAPRESE SALAD
|$13.00
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella, vine tomatoes, basil, balsamic, EVOO
Tripoli Tap
1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Heriloom Caprese salad
|$12.00
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$17.50
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
Sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic dressing.
Professor Pizza
3220 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$13.00
Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Mighty Vine Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Arugula, Pistou Vinaigrette & Maldon Sea Salt
Dakota 94
5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Caprese salad
|$10.50
Fresh Tomato, fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella served with our homemade Balsamic reduction
Rosebud Steakhouse
192 E Walton, Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|CAPRESE SALAD
|$13.00
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Renaldi's Pizza
2827 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Caprese salad
|$13.25
fresh mozzarella slices with sliced tomatoes topped with fresh basil served with mix greens and toast points
Pizzeria Serio
1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
sliced roma tomatoes bedded with fresh mozzarella and
basil, then drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic
reduction