Caprese salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve caprese salad

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
More about Piece Out
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$10.95
Sliced vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
1/2 Caprese Salad$6.50
Sliced vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
GF Caprese Salad$10.95
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$11.00
Thick Cut Tomatoes and Mozzarella topped off with Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Basil with Mixed Greens.
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Franco's Ristorante

300 W. 31st Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Franco's Ristorante
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAPRESE SALAD$13.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
fresh mozzarella,  vine tomatoes, basil, balsamic, EVOO
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Tripoli Tap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tripoli Tap

1147 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Heriloom Caprese salad$12.00
More about Tripoli Tap
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$17.50
More about Rosebud on Rush
Item pic

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$10.00
Sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic dressing.
More about Frida Room
Banner pic

 

Professor Pizza

3220 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$13.00
Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Mighty Vine Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Arugula, Pistou Vinaigrette & Maldon Sea Salt
More about Professor Pizza
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dakota 94

5304 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese salad$10.50
Fresh Tomato, fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella served with our homemade Balsamic reduction
More about Dakota 94
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Rosebud Steakhouse

192 E Walton, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$14.00
More about Rosebud Steakhouse
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAPRESE SALAD$13.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Carmine's on Rush image

 

Carmine's on Rush

1043 N Rush St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$17.50
More about Carmine's on Rush
Item pic

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Il Culaccino
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renaldi's Pizza

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1564 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese salad$13.25
fresh mozzarella slices with sliced tomatoes topped with fresh basil served with mix greens and toast points
More about Renaldi's Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • MEATBALLS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Pizzeria Serio

1708 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (879 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$10.00
sliced roma tomatoes bedded with fresh mozzarella and
basil, then drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic
reduction
More about Pizzeria Serio

