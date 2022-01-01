Caprese sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Chicken Caprese SANDWICH
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Firenze - Italian Street Food
131 N Clinton St, Chicago
|Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Roasted Eggplant, Roma Tomato, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Chicken Caprese SANDWICH
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Sandwich
|$13.00
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Caprese Bagel Sandwich
|$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, and balsamic reduction
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Chicken Caprese SANDWICH
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tempesta Market
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|#9 Caprese Sandwich
|$11.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, salt, and pepper served on Aya Pastry baguette.
Don't want the bread? Try our Caprese salad instead.
Il Culaccino
2134 South Indiana, Chicago
|Caprese Sandwich
|$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Served on Toasted Focaccia
Petterino's
150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago
|CAPRESE SANDWICH
|$17.00
