Caprese sandwiches in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Chicken Caprese SANDWICH image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Caprese Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Firenze - Italian Street Food

131 N Clinton St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Roasted Eggplant, Roma Tomato, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze on our Homemade Schiacciata Bread
More about Firenze - Italian Street Food
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$13.00
More about Flo & Santos
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, and balsamic reduction
More about Oromo Cafe
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
More about Goddess and the Baker
#9 Caprese Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
Takeout
#9 Caprese Sandwich$11.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, salt, and pepper served on Aya Pastry baguette.
Don't want the bread? Try our Caprese salad instead.
More about Tempesta Market
Consumer pic

 

Cafe 1935

150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sandwich | Caprese$7.95
More about Cafe 1935
Il Culaccino image

 

Il Culaccino

2134 South Indiana, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Served on Toasted Focaccia
More about Il Culaccino
Consumer pic

 

Petterino's

150 N. Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAPRESE SANDWICH$17.00
More about Petterino's
Oromo Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Oromo Cafe

4703 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of bagel topped with fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, and balsamic reduction
More about Oromo Cafe

