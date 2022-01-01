Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
﻿Cream cheese icing.
More about Gale Street Inn
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

1927 West North Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Piece Out
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake CARROT$7.00
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake CARROT$6.99
More about Goddess Eggy's
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about El Garcia
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about Gene & Georgetti
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE SLICE$5.50
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$10.00
Moist Carrot Cake, topped with Cream Cheese Frosting (Does Contain Nuts)
More about Green Street Local
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cake CARROT$7.00
More about Goddess And the Baker
Flo & Santos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flo & Santos

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about Flo & Santos
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake CARROT$6.99
Spiced cake with cream cheese frosting
More about Goddess And the Baker
Savannah Luncheonette image

 

Savannah Luncheonette

1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Upside Down Carrot Cake$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, caramel, praline pecans
More about Savannah Luncheonette
Item pic

 

Firecakes

2453 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$3.50
Moist, spiced carrot cake, cream cheese icing, candied walnuts
More about Firecakes
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

3300 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

750 N Rush, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Kasama image

 

Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie$6.00
More about Kasama
Item pic

 

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

15 W Washington, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake 8"$44.50
lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing
-order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup
Carrot Cake 10"$62.50
lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing
-order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup
Carrot Cake Individual$7.65
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Item pic

 

Room 500

1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$5.95
603 Calories, Contains: Nuts, Milk, Eggs, Wheat
Banana Carrot Cake Parfait$3.95
Creamy banana custard mixed with whipped cream and house made spiced carrot cake, bananas, chopped walnuts and raisins, 476 Calories, Contains: Nuts, Milk, Eggs, Wheat
More about Room 500
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cake CARROT$7.00
More about Goddess and the Baker
Uncommon Ground - Devon image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground - Devon

1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about Uncommon Ground - Devon
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

26 E Roosevelt, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Upside Down Carrot Cake$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, caramel, praline pecans
More about Savannah Supper Club
Item pic

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

2800 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Donut$3.25
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee

