Carrot cake in Chicago

Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Cream cheese icing.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|CARROT CAKE
|$10.00
Moist Carrot Cake, topped with Cream Cheese Frosting (Does Contain Nuts)
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Cake CARROT
|$7.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Cake CARROT
|$6.99
Spiced cake with cream cheese frosting
Savannah Luncheonette
1954 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Upside Down Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, caramel, praline pecans
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$3.50
Moist, spiced carrot cake, cream cheese icing, candied walnuts
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
3300 N Broadway, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
750 N Rush, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
15 W Washington, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Carrot Cake 8"
|$44.50
lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing
-order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup
|Carrot Cake 10"
|$62.50
lightly spiced, walnuts, cream cheese icing
-order needs to be placed 24 hour in advance of pickup
|Carrot Cake Individual
|$7.65
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
Room 500
1725 W. Harrison Professional Building I, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
603 Calories, Contains: Nuts, Milk, Eggs, Wheat
|Banana Carrot Cake Parfait
|$3.95
Creamy banana custard mixed with whipped cream and house made spiced carrot cake, bananas, chopped walnuts and raisins, 476 Calories, Contains: Nuts, Milk, Eggs, Wheat
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Cake CARROT
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground - Devon
1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
26 E Roosevelt, Chicago
|Carrot Cake Donut
|$3.25
SALADS
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Upside Down Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, caramel, praline pecans
