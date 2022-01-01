Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hamachi Ceviche$15.95
Shrimp Ceviche$13.95
shrimp, burnoises red onion, jalapeno peppers, cucumber, arugula lettuce, avocado, cilantro, blended: plum tomatoes, habernaro peppers, and red bell peppers.
More about Takito Kitchen
Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche n Chips$10.00
chilled seafood salad
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
La Luna image

 

La Luna

1726 south racine, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$16.00
More about La Luna
Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$14.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, serrano pepper, cilantro, ponzu, kimchi furikake, tomato, red onions
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche with Chips$9.99
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$15.00
More about El Garcia
Item pic

 

Juno

2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CEVICHE$16.00
8-piece Signature Roll. Tuna, white fish, shrimp.
More about Juno
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$14.00
shrimp, cherry tomato, red onion, jalapeno, mango-lime, cucumber, avocado, cilantro
More about Taquizo
Item pic

 

Taqueria Chingón

2234 North Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$12.00
Tostada, Octopus, Shrimp, Avocado mousse
More about Taqueria Chingón
Shrimp Ceviche image

SALADS • CHICKEN

City Winery

1200 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
Poached shrimp, lime, tomato ,cilantro, jalapeno, onion ,avocado , served with home made kettle chips
Allergen: nightshade / fish
More about City Winery
Don Pepe - Little Village image

 

Don Pepe - Little Village

3616 W 26th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada de Ceviche Camaron$5.75
Tostada of Shrimp Ceviche
More about Don Pepe - Little Village
Item pic

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Agua Chile$15.00
shrimp, blood orange, plum
pasilla chile, English cucumber
More about Bar Takito
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CEVICHE DE CAMARON SMALL$12.95
CEVICHE MIXTO SMALL$12.95
CEVICHE MIXTO LARGE$19.95
More about El Tarasco
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Tender chunks of shrimp marinated in lemon juice, mixed with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with our homemade chips and spicy citrus salsa roja.
More about Estrella Negra
Item pic

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CEVICHE DE CAMARONES$23.95
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, garlic, ginger, cilantro, hot pepper, onion, corn & spices
MEXICAN CEVICHE$14.95
tilapia, carrots, red onions, cilantro, and habanero peppers marinated in lime juice (no substitutions or changes please)
CEVICHE CANTINA$14.95
tilapia fillet marinated in lime juice, garlic, ginger, cilantro, hot pepper, onion, corn & spices
More about La Cantina Grill
Amaru image

 

Amaru

1904 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (830 reviews)
Delivery
Ceviche del dia$14.00
More about Amaru
Banner pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CEVICHE$15.00
Fresh seafood, lime vinaigrette, cilantro,avocado served with tortilla chips
More about The Duplex
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche$10.00
Poached shrimp served with avocado, cucumber, tomatillos, lime and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips. Gluten Free, but chips have potential cross contact with gluten.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Item pic

 

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Ceviche$10.00
Lime juice marinated shrimp, scallops & white fish topped with Mexican cocktail sauce & avocado. Served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Aguachile Verde Ceviche$14.00
tiger shrimp, chile serrano,
avocado leche de tigre, granny smith apples, banana, bell, fresno peppers, red onion, cilantro, avocado, habanero, green apple salt .
Contains: shellfish.
Passion fruit Ceviche$16.00
fresh pacific halibut, passion fruit leche de tigre, fresno pepper, red onion, tomato, jicama, cilantro, avocado, passion fruit seeds, hibiscus salt.
Contains: fish.
Mango Ceviche$16.00
fresh hawaiian yellowfin ahi tuna, mango leche de tigre, jicama,
red onion, chile fresno, grilled mango, avocado, habanero salt, cilantro
contains: fish.
More about La Josie
0d52d879-9732-4379-be61-c55158764e5e image

 

El Solazo

5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Aguachile Rojo Ceviche$14.00
Choice of tiger shrimp or Fresh Baja stripped bass, chile piquín, cucumber leche de tigre, jicama, tomato, red onion, chile fresno, cilantro, avocado
Gluten-free chips available upon request.
More about El Solazo
Consumer pic

 

Mis Moles Restaurant

3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche and chips$14.99
Raw shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and serrano sauce served with tortilla chips
More about Mis Moles Restaurant
Item pic

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TUNA CEVICHE$16.00
Ahi Tuna, Cucumber red onions, red pepper, avocado, mango, cilantro, habanero marinada and malanga chips.
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
Ceviche de Camarón ~ Shrimp Ceviche image

SEAFOOD

Azul

1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (181 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche de Camarón ~ Shrimp Ceviche$17.50
lime cured shrimp, freshly diced cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, onion, tomato, cilantro
Ceviche de Pescado ~ Fish Ceviche$19.00
fresh cod cured in citrus juice, mango, yellow & green sweet pepper, habañero
More about Azul
Item pic

TACOS

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Ceviche$10.00
Lime juice marinated shrimp, scallops & white fish topped with Mexican cocktail sauce & avocado. Served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Tatas Tacos Lakeview
Item pic

 

Old Pueblo Cantina

1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2982 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche$15.95
avocado, pineapple, fresno, citrus, cilantro
More about Old Pueblo Cantina
Amor y Tequila image

 

Amor y Tequila

2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CEVICHE$15.00
More about Amor y Tequila
Item pic

TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Pina Colada Ceviche$15.00
tuna, pineapple, coconut, cilantro *GF
Shrimp Ceviche$14.00
avocado, red onion, cilantro, lime juice *GF (contains shellfish)
More about Pilsen Yards
Sabor a Cafe Restaurant image

 

Sabor a Cafe Restaurant

2435 W Peterson Ave, Lincolnwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche De Camaron$14.00
More about Sabor a Cafe Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Mesa Urbana

1935 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Ceviche$17.00
Passion Fruit habanero, orange & lime juice, jicama, mango, orange segment pickled red onions, avocado, cilantro.
More about Mesa Urbana

