Ceviche in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve ceviche
TAPAS • CHICKEN
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Hamachi Ceviche
|$15.95
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$13.95
shrimp, burnoises red onion, jalapeno peppers, cucumber, arugula lettuce, avocado, cilantro, blended: plum tomatoes, habernaro peppers, and red bell peppers.
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Ceviche n Chips
|$10.00
chilled seafood salad
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, serrano pepper, cilantro, ponzu, kimchi furikake, tomato, red onions
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Ceviche with Chips
|$9.99
Juno
2638 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|CEVICHE
|$16.00
8-piece Signature Roll. Tuna, white fish, shrimp.
TACOS
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$14.00
shrimp, cherry tomato, red onion, jalapeno, mango-lime, cucumber, avocado, cilantro
Taqueria Chingón
2234 North Western Ave, Chicago
|Ceviche
|$12.00
Tostada, Octopus, Shrimp, Avocado mousse
SALADS • CHICKEN
City Winery
1200 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$13.00
Poached shrimp, lime, tomato ,cilantro, jalapeno, onion ,avocado , served with home made kettle chips
Allergen: nightshade / fish
Don Pepe - Little Village
3616 W 26th st, Chicago
|Tostada de Ceviche Camaron
|$5.75
Tostada of Shrimp Ceviche
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Ceviche Agua Chile
|$15.00
shrimp, blood orange, plum
pasilla chile, English cucumber
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|CEVICHE DE CAMARON SMALL
|$12.95
|CEVICHE MIXTO SMALL
|$12.95
|CEVICHE MIXTO LARGE
|$19.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Estrella Negra
2346 w Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Tender chunks of shrimp marinated in lemon juice, mixed with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with our homemade chips and spicy citrus salsa roja.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|CEVICHE DE CAMARONES
|$23.95
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, garlic, ginger, cilantro, hot pepper, onion, corn & spices
|MEXICAN CEVICHE
|$14.95
tilapia, carrots, red onions, cilantro, and habanero peppers marinated in lime juice (no substitutions or changes please)
|CEVICHE CANTINA
|$14.95
tilapia fillet marinated in lime juice, garlic, ginger, cilantro, hot pepper, onion, corn & spices
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|CEVICHE
|$15.00
Fresh seafood, lime vinaigrette, cilantro,avocado served with tortilla chips
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$10.00
Poached shrimp served with avocado, cucumber, tomatillos, lime and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips. Gluten Free, but chips have potential cross contact with gluten.
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Chips & Ceviche
|$10.00
Lime juice marinated shrimp, scallops & white fish topped with Mexican cocktail sauce & avocado. Served with corn tortilla chips.
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Aguachile Verde Ceviche
|$14.00
tiger shrimp, chile serrano,
avocado leche de tigre, granny smith apples, banana, bell, fresno peppers, red onion, cilantro, avocado, habanero, green apple salt .
Contains: shellfish.
|Passion fruit Ceviche
|$16.00
fresh pacific halibut, passion fruit leche de tigre, fresno pepper, red onion, tomato, jicama, cilantro, avocado, passion fruit seeds, hibiscus salt.
Contains: fish.
|Mango Ceviche
|$16.00
fresh hawaiian yellowfin ahi tuna, mango leche de tigre, jicama,
red onion, chile fresno, grilled mango, avocado, habanero salt, cilantro
contains: fish.
El Solazo
5600 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago
|Aguachile Rojo Ceviche
|$14.00
Choice of tiger shrimp or Fresh Baja stripped bass, chile piquín, cucumber leche de tigre, jicama, tomato, red onion, chile fresno, cilantro, avocado
Gluten-free chips available upon request.
Mis Moles Restaurant
3661 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Ceviche and chips
|$14.99
Raw shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and serrano sauce served with tortilla chips
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago
|TUNA CEVICHE
|$16.00
Ahi Tuna, Cucumber red onions, red pepper, avocado, mango, cilantro, habanero marinada and malanga chips.
SEAFOOD
Azul
1177 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Ceviche de Camarón ~ Shrimp Ceviche
|$17.50
lime cured shrimp, freshly diced cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, onion, tomato, cilantro
|Ceviche de Pescado ~ Fish Ceviche
|$19.00
fresh cod cured in citrus juice, mango, yellow & green sweet pepper, habañero
TACOS
Tatas Tacos Lakeview
2826 N. LINCOLN AVE., Chicago
|Chips & Ceviche
|$10.00
Lime juice marinated shrimp, scallops & white fish topped with Mexican cocktail sauce & avocado. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Old Pueblo Cantina
1200 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$15.95
avocado, pineapple, fresno, citrus, cilantro
TACOS
Pilsen Yards
1163 W 18th ST, Chicago
|Pina Colada Ceviche
|$15.00
tuna, pineapple, coconut, cilantro *GF
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$14.00
avocado, red onion, cilantro, lime juice *GF (contains shellfish)
Sabor a Cafe Restaurant
2435 W Peterson Ave, Lincolnwood
|Ceviche De Camaron
|$14.00
