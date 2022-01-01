Cheese enchiladas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Taco Pros
2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.99
3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Mixteco Mexican Grill
1209 North Noble Street, Chicago
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with melted cheeses and topped with choice of salsa, grated cheese, and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and pinto refried beans.
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.00
Corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
|Spinach & Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.00
Corn tortilla, baby spinach, chihuahua cheese, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans