Cheese enchiladas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Taco Burrito King
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

5413 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

Taco Pros

2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas$13.99
3 Enchiladas served with red or green salsa, With side of lettuce, tomato and avocado.
More about Taco Pros
Item pic

 

Mixteco Mexican Grill

1209 North Noble Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Enchiladas$12.95
3 soft corn tortillas filled with melted cheeses and topped with choice of salsa, grated cheese, and sour cream. Served with cilantro-lime rice and pinto refried beans.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Enchiladas$12.00
Corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
Spinach & Cheese Enchiladas$13.00
Corn tortilla, baby spinach, chihuahua cheese, choice of chile guajillo red salsa, or jalapeño-chile serrano green salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, red Mexican rice, refried pinto beans
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

