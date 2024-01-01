Cheese naan in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

VAJRA

2039 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gruyere Cheese Naan$10.00
Gruyere cheese stuffed naan
More about VAJRA
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE NAAN (GHOST PEPPER)$8.00
AMUL CHEESE NAAN$7.00
More about India House Chicago
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Superkhana International

3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Naan$12.00
Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
Chile Cheese Naan$16.00
(veg)
Traditionally Chile's & Cheese are folded into Naan to create this delicious classic, but that's too tame for our guys, Yoshi & Zee. They flatten this sucker out & load it up like a, you guessed it, pizza. Buyer beware, these chile's are no joke.
More about Superkhana International
Consumer pic

 

Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST

1520 W TAYLOR ST, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.99
Naan stuffed with cream cheese, topped with garlic and cooked in tandoori clay oven.
More about Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST

