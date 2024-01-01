Cheese naan in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cheese naan
VAJRA
2039 West North Avenue, Chicago
|Gruyere Cheese Naan
|$10.00
Gruyere cheese stuffed naan
SALADS • CURRY
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHILI CHEESE NAAN (GHOST PEPPER)
|$8.00
|AMUL CHEESE NAAN
|$7.00
FRENCH FRIES
Superkhana International
3059 W Diversey Ave, Chicago
|Cheese Naan
|$12.00
Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
|Chile Cheese Naan
|$16.00
(veg)
Traditionally Chile's & Cheese are folded into Naan to create this delicious classic, but that's too tame for our guys, Yoshi & Zee. They flatten this sucker out & load it up like a, you guessed it, pizza. Buyer beware, these chile's are no joke.