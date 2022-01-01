Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Classic Double Cheeseburger image

 

Way Out

3213 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Double Cheeseburger$12.00
Lettuce - Tomato - Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
Classic Impossible Cheeseburger$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
More about Way Out
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
More about Village Tap
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$6.50
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Double Cheeseburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Au Cheval Chicago

800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (7429 reviews)
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Single Cheeseburger$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about Au Cheval Chicago
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
#2 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$11.50
Perfectly cooked Quarter Pound Cheeseburger that comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. No secret sauce necessary. All accompanied by our golden French Fries and a 20oz Soft Drink!
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$6.99
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
Twin Cheeseburger Sliders With Cheddar Cheese
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Double Cheeseburger$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Classic Single Cheeseburger$10.95
Single 1/4lb Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on a Brioche Bun served with Classic Fries.
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$12.00
More about The Hen
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.00
Two Smashed Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, on a Potato Bun
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS' CHEESEBURGER$6.59
More about Medici On 57th
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.00
More about The Reveler
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliders - Mini Cheeseburger (3)$12.00
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
BIG & little's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BIG & little's

1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1542 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$8.00
Hamburger Patty, American Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayonnaise & Mustard
More about BIG & little's
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze-N-Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Jr. Cheeseburger$8.99
Our fresh 1/4 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions. Served w/regular fry & drink.
More about Blaze-N-Grill
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sliders$7.95
More about Colletti's
Item pic

 

Small Cheval Riverside

150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Cheeseburger$8.60
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Cooked medium.
Signature Double Cheeseburger$10.77
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about Small Cheval Riverside
Kids Cheeseburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave

1732 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (14184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Cheeseburger$8.60
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Signature Double Cheeseburger$10.77
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$20.75
More about Rosebud on Rush
Banner pic

 

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$7.95
All kids come with a choice of side: seasoned fries, steamed broccoli, sliced pear, side salad or giant pickle
More about Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.00
Two Smashed Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, Potato Bun.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Single Cheeseburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Region-

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Cheeseburger$10.50
7 ounces with region sauce, relish, and raw onions, named best burger in Chicago by Chicago Magazine!
More about The Region-
Consumer pic

 

Ed Debevic's Diner

159 East Ohio Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids cheeseburger$8.95
Smaller version of our classic burger without any toppings. Choice of beef, turkey, or impossible. Choice of cheese
More about Ed Debevic's Diner
Item pic

 

Schubas Tavern | Tied House

3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$15.00
American Cheese, House Pickles, Dijonnaise, Shredded Lettuce *Impossible Plant-Based Patty available for price of Double*
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Fries or Fruit
More about Schubas Tavern | Tied House
El Tarasco image

 

El Tarasco

4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESEBURGER$7.95
MEAT, BUN, LETTUCE, KETCHUP, TOMATO, MAYO, CHEESE AND FRIES
More about El Tarasco
Item pic

 

Al's #1 Italian Beef

2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Cheeseburger$7.74
Two ⅓ LB. char-grilled burgers topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
Cheeseburger$7.74
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger Fries$6.00
Cheeseburger, American cheese, fries
Single Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
More about Savannah Supper Club
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger w/ fries$6.00
Single patty plain cheeseburger. Served with fries.
More about Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
Kids Cheeseburger image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Small Cheval - Wells

1345 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (15422 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Cheeseburger$8.60
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Cooked medium.
Signature Double Cheeseburger$10.77
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
More about Small Cheval - Wells
Jerk Cheeseburger w/ Friez image

 

Phlavz Express- 87th

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Cheeseburger w/ Friez$14.95
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)
More about Phlavz Express- 87th
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THE Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Three-year aged white cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, char-grilled onions + bacon brioche
More about Burger Bar Chicago

