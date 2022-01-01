Cheeseburgers in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Way Out
3213 W Armitage, Chicago
|Classic Double Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Lettuce - Tomato - Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
|Classic Impossible Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Plant-Based Burger - Lettuce - Tomato- Pickles - Onion -Dijonaise
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Cheeseburger
|$6.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Au Cheval Chicago
800 W RANDOLPH ST, Chicago
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.95
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Single Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
|#2 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
|$11.50
Perfectly cooked Quarter Pound Cheeseburger that comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. No secret sauce necessary. All accompanied by our golden French Fries and a 20oz Soft Drink!
|1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
|$6.99
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
Twin Cheeseburger Sliders With Cheddar Cheese
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Classic Double Cheeseburger
|$11.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
|Classic Single Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Single 1/4lb Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on a Brioche Bun served with Classic Fries.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Two Smashed Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, on a Potato Bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Sliders - Mini Cheeseburger (3)
|$12.00
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BIG & little's
1310 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Hamburger Patty, American Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayonnaise & Mustard
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blaze-N-Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Jr. Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Our fresh 1/4 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions. Served w/regular fry & drink.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$7.95
Small Cheval Riverside
150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago
|Single Cheeseburger
|$8.60
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Cooked medium.
|Signature Double Cheeseburger
|$10.77
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave
1732 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Single Cheeseburger
|$8.60
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
|Signature Double Cheeseburger
|$10.77
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Cheeseburger
|$20.75
Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater
4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.95
All kids come with a choice of side: seasoned fries, steamed broccoli, sliced pear, side salad or giant pickle
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Two Smashed Slagel Farms Beef Patties, American Cheese, Griddled Onion, Pickles, Mustard, Ketchup, Potato Bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Region-
2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Single Cheeseburger
|$10.50
7 ounces with region sauce, relish, and raw onions, named best burger in Chicago by Chicago Magazine!
Ed Debevic's Diner
159 East Ohio Street, Chicago
|Kids cheeseburger
|$8.95
Smaller version of our classic burger without any toppings. Choice of beef, turkey, or impossible. Choice of cheese
Schubas Tavern | Tied House
3159 North Southport Avenue, Chicago
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
American Cheese, House Pickles, Dijonnaise, Shredded Lettuce *Impossible Plant-Based Patty available for price of Double*
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Fries or Fruit
El Tarasco
4358 W. 51ST, CHICAGO
|CHEESEBURGER
|$7.95
MEAT, BUN, LETTUCE, KETCHUP, TOMATO, MAYO, CHEESE AND FRIES
Al's #1 Italian Beef
2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|Double Cheeseburger
|$7.74
Two ⅓ LB. char-grilled burgers topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.74
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
SALADS
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Kids Cheeseburger Fries
|$6.00
Cheeseburger, American cheese, fries
|Single Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago
|Kids Cheeseburger w/ fries
|$6.00
Single patty plain cheeseburger. Served with fries.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Small Cheval - Wells
1345 N Wells St, Chicago
|Single Cheeseburger
|$8.60
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Cooked medium.
|Signature Double Cheeseburger
|$10.77
Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.
Phlavz Express- 87th
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago
|Jerk Cheeseburger w/ Friez
|$14.95
(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)