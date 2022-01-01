Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Bread$10.95
Our Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese blend on top of our homemade pizza dough. Comes with a side of Marinara
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Dimo's Pizza Wicker Park

1615 N Damen, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$12.00
Homemade roasted garlic purée and melty mozzarella cheese topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and olive oil.
More about Dimo's Pizza Wicker Park
Consumer pic

 

Misano Italia

2101 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$13.00
Shaved parmesan, mozzarella, with a side of marinara sauce
More about Misano Italia
Joey G's Mac & Cheese image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

Joey G's Mac n' Cheese

959 N Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Bread$6.95
More about Joey G's Mac n' Cheese
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.95
More about Italian Express
Main pic

 

Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue

4250 North Central Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Bread Sticks$8.25
More about Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
Kitchen 17 image

 

Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread with Marinara$14.00
Mozzarella, Garlic, and Marinara Dipping Sauce. 10" Circle
More about Kitchen 17
Item pic

 

DryHop Brewers / Roebuck Pizza

3155 North Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Bread$10.00
White cheddar, olive oil, oregano, spicy marinara
More about DryHop Brewers / Roebuck Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Pie-Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W. Chicago Ave

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.25
More about Pie-Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W. Chicago Ave

