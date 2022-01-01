Cheesy bread in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve cheesy bread
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Cheesy Bread
|$10.95
Our Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese blend on top of our homemade pizza dough. Comes with a side of Marinara
PIZZA • SALADS
Dimo's Pizza Wicker Park
1615 N Damen, Chicago
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$12.00
Homemade roasted garlic purée and melty mozzarella cheese topped with parmesan, Italian herbs, and olive oil.
Misano Italia
2101 West North Avenue, Chicago
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$13.00
Shaved parmesan, mozzarella, with a side of marinara sauce
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM
Joey G's Mac n' Cheese
959 N Western Ave., Chicago
|Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Bread
|$6.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$3.95
Legno by Suparossa - 4250 North Central Avenue
4250 North Central Avenue, Chicago
|Cheesy Bread Sticks
|$8.25
Kitchen 17
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago
|Cheesy Garlic Bread with Marinara
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Garlic, and Marinara Dipping Sauce. 10" Circle
DryHop Brewers / Roebuck Pizza
3155 North Broadway St, Chicago
|Cheesy Bread
|$10.00
White cheddar, olive oil, oregano, spicy marinara