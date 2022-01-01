Chef salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chef salad
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
2121 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Chef's Salad (Regular)
|$15.75
A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings
|Chef's Salad (Individual)
|$12.50
A generous serving for one of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended to compliment pizza pot pie and oven grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed dressings.
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD
|$12.99
Julianne chicken breast, romaine lettuce, jicama, apples, pears, and cucumbers, with home-made green goddess dressing and topped with toasted sunflower seeds and dried cranberries.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Italian Chef Salad
|$12.95
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans, topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
|GF Chef Salad
|$12.95
|1/2 Italian Chef Salad
|$6.50
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Chef's Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Cherry Vinaigrette
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)
|$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
|Italian Chef’s Salad Box
|$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
Breakfast House
3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
|CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD
|$12.99
Julianne chicken breast, romaine lettuce, jicama, apples, pears, and cucumbers, with home-made green goddess dressing and topped with toasted sunflower seeds and dried cranberries.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Chef's Salad
|$12.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini pepper, shredded mozzarella, garlic croutons, choice of dressing
Revolution Brewpub
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Chef Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, fried chickpea, avocado, vine tomato, parmesan, sourdough crouton, chef's Caesar dressing (add crispy chicken $4)
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Italian Chef’s Salad Bowl (priced per person)
|$6.89
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
|Italian Chef’s Salad Box
|$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
|Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)
|$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chef's Salad
|$6.95
fresh, crisp lettuce with tomato, cucumber, black olives, radish, and cheese
Pancake Cafe Broadway
3805 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Café Chef Salad
|$14.99
Turkey, ham, egg, tomato and shredded cheddar on a bed of iceberg and romaine.
Breakfast House
1800 Grand Ave, Chicago
|CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD
|$12.99
Julianne chicken breast, romaine lettuce, jicama, apples, pears, and cucumbers, with home-made green goddess dressing and topped with toasted sunflower seeds and dried cranberries.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art of Pizza on State Street
727 South State st., Chicago
|Chef Salad
|$8.25
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Chefs Salad
|$12.00