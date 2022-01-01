Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve chef salad

Chef's Salad (Regular) image

 

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co

2121 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad (Regular)$15.75
A moderate serving of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended for two adults to complement Pizza Pot Pies and Oven Grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed Dressings
Chef's Salad (Individual)$12.50
A generous serving for one of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green and black olives, pepperoncini, onions, artichoke hearts, and green peppers, intended to compliment pizza pot pie and oven grinders. Served with sour cream garlic, sweet and sour poppy seed dressings.
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD$12.99
Julianne chicken breast, romaine lettuce, jicama, apples, pears, and cucumbers, with home-made green goddess dressing and topped with toasted sunflower seeds and dried cranberries.
CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD$12.99
Julianne chicken breast, romaine lettuce, jicama, apples, pears, and cucumbers, with home-made green goddess dressing and topped with toasted sunflower seeds and dried cranberries.
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chef Salad$12.95
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans, topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
GF Chef Salad$12.95
1/2 Italian Chef Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, olives, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garbanzo beans topped with turkey, Canadian bacon, and hard boiled egg.
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Crispy Onions, Cherry Vinaigrette
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
Italian Chef’s Salad Box$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD$12.99
Julianne chicken breast, romaine lettuce, jicama, apples, pears, and cucumbers, with home-made green goddess dressing and topped with toasted sunflower seeds and dried cranberries.
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Salad$12.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini pepper, shredded mozzarella, garlic croutons, choice of dressing
Chef Caesar Salad image

 

Revolution Brewpub

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, fried chickpea, avocado, vine tomato, parmesan, sourdough crouton, chef's Caesar dressing (add crispy chicken $4)
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chef’s Salad Bowl (priced per person)$6.89
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side (salads are considered "catering side salads" and are served in a large bowl with serving tongs and dressing on the side)
Italian Chef’s Salad Box$14.49
mixed greens with vegetables, antibiotic free salami, provolone, Italian Chef's Dressing
Italian Chef’s Salad (individual)$11.19
mixed greens, ABF salami, provolone, bell peppers, green beans, red onion, tomatoes and Italian Chef's Dressing on the side
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Salad$6.95
fresh, crisp lettuce with tomato, cucumber, black olives, radish, and cheese
Banner pic

 

Pancake Cafe Broadway

3805 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Café Chef Salad$14.99
Turkey, ham, egg, tomato and shredded cheddar on a bed of iceberg and romaine.
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

1800 Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEFS SPECIAL SALAD$12.99
Julianne chicken breast, romaine lettuce, jicama, apples, pears, and cucumbers, with home-made green goddess dressing and topped with toasted sunflower seeds and dried cranberries.
Art of Pizza on State Street image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art of Pizza on State Street

727 South State st., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2237 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.25
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chefs Salad$12.00
