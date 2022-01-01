Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken burritos

The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO$13.00
Chicken Tinga (stewed and shredded chicken), romaine lettuce, monteray jack cheese, diced onion, cilantro, sour cream. Side Salsa. Side choice of Rice & Beans or Fries. *Allergy Alert* Tinga is stewed with onions & peppers, raw onion can be left off but cooked onion cannot.
More about The Bar on Buena
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Corn Chicken Burrito$7.45
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a
chile-lime salsa.
Ancho Chicken Burrito$6.95
Seasoned chicken, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ancho Chicken Burrito$6.95
Street Corn Chicken Burrito$7.45
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$10.29
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
Chicken Burrito$9.99
Tequila-Lime Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tequila Lime Marinated Chicken, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button
mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red
Pepper Sauce
Chicken Burrito Bowl$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tequila Lime Marinated Chicken, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Chicken Burrito$9.99
Tequila-Lime Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Pollo" Chicken Burrito$11.00
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taquizo image

TACOS

Taquizo

1835 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$17.00
marinated grilled chicken, black bean puree, cilantro rice, roasted tomato, fresh cilantro
More about Taquizo
Consumer pic

 

Crisp

2940 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chi-Town Chicken Burrito$12.95
Our fresh grilled chicken breast, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.
More about Crisp
Flaco's Tacos Catering image

 

Flaco's Tacos Catering

725 South Dearborn St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ancho Chicken Mini-Burritos by the Dozen$34.95
Ancho-spiced chicken, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ancho Chicken Burrito$6.95
Seasoned chicken, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Burrito
A Burrito with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions with Grilled Chicken topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Cheese wrapped within a large flour tortilla
More about Taco Burrito King
La Cantina Grill image

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BURRITOS$11.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO$11.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
CHICKEN & MOLE SAUCE BURRITO$13.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
More about La Cantina Grill
Item pic

 

Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl$11.50
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese
Chicken Tinga Burrito Combo$13.50
Chicken Tinga Burrito$10.50
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Dos Urban Cantina image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Verde Burrito Bowl$14.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, crema, cotija cheese. pickled jalapeños, pickled onion, guacamole, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice.
Chicken Verde Burrito$13.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, crema, cotija cheese. pickled jalapeños, pickled onion, guacamole, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice rolled in a flour tortilla and finished on the flat top grill.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Amor y Tequila image

 

Amor y Tequila

2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN BURRITO$13.00
ALL BURRITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & CHEESE. SUB FLOUR TORTILLA FOR BOWL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
More about Amor y Tequila
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$14.00
Pulled chicken stuffed with guacamole, rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Moro

4640 North Cumberland Avenue, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN Burrito$10.00
More about Taco Moro
Restaurant banner

 

Jerk Taco Man - State Street

7723 South State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Burrito
More about Jerk Taco Man - State Street

