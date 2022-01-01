Chicken burritos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about The Bar on Buena
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
|$13.00
Chicken Tinga (stewed and shredded chicken), romaine lettuce, monteray jack cheese, diced onion, cilantro, sour cream. Side Salsa. Side choice of Rice & Beans or Fries. *Allergy Alert* Tinga is stewed with onions & peppers, raw onion can be left off but cooked onion cannot.
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Street Corn Chicken Burrito
|$7.45
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a
chile-lime salsa.
|Ancho Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Seasoned chicken, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Ancho Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
|Street Corn Chicken Burrito
|$7.45
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa.
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.29
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Tequila-Lime Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tequila Lime Marinated Chicken, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.49
Marinated Grilled Chicken, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button
mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red
Pepper Sauce
|Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Tequila Lime Marinated Chicken, romaine lettuce,
Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
Tequila-Lime Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Pollo" Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
Juicy Shredded Chicken Slow Cooked for Hours served on a Flour Tortilla with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese! Or Try it “Lulu Style” adding Fresh Pico de Gallo!
More about Taquizo
TACOS
Taquizo
1835 W North Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Burrito
|$17.00
marinated grilled chicken, black bean puree, cilantro rice, roasted tomato, fresh cilantro
More about Crisp
Crisp
2940 North Broadway, Chicago
|Chi-Town Chicken Burrito
|$12.95
Our fresh grilled chicken breast, steamed white rice, lettuce, tomato, corn, white and green onions, and seasoned carrots are all wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of Allison's Atomic Sauce.
More about Flaco's Tacos Catering
Flaco's Tacos Catering
725 South Dearborn St, Chicago
|Ancho Chicken Mini-Burritos by the Dozen
|$34.95
Ancho-spiced chicken, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, and sour cream, wrapped in a 6” flour tortilla.
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Ancho Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Seasoned chicken, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Taco Burrito King
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
A Burrito with Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Onions with Grilled Chicken topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Cheese wrapped within a large flour tortilla
More about La Cantina Grill
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|CHICKEN BURRITOS
|$11.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
|CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
|$11.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
|CHICKEN & MOLE SAUCE BURRITO
|$13.95
a large tortilla packed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream. served with beans & rice.
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl
|$11.50
Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream, chihuahua cheese
|Chicken Tinga Burrito Combo
|$13.50
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$10.50
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream in a flour tortilla
More about Dos Urban Cantina
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Chicken Verde Burrito Bowl
|$14.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, crema, cotija cheese. pickled jalapeños, pickled onion, guacamole, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice.
|Chicken Verde Burrito
|$13.00
Shredded chicken braised and served in a mild tomatillo & green chile sauce, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, crema, cotija cheese. pickled jalapeños, pickled onion, guacamole, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, black beans & Mexican rice rolled in a flour tortilla and finished on the flat top grill.
More about Amor y Tequila
Amor y Tequila
2118 W Roscoe St., Chicago
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$13.00
ALL BURRITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & CHEESE. SUB FLOUR TORTILLA FOR BOWL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Pulled chicken stuffed with guacamole, rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce and sour cream.